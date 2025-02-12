Why are smokers more prone to Alzheimer’s? Doctor explains

Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disorder that leads to cognitive decline and memory loss. Genetics, aging, and lifestyle factors play significant roles in triggering the symptoms of this condition. However, it has been observed that smoking contributes to Alzheimer’s. Also read | World No-Tobacco Day 2022: Effects of tobacco on voice, medical and non-medical smoking cessation treatments "Repeated exposure to nicotine and carbon monoxide can increase the likelihood of Alzheimer’s disease," said Dr Aashka Ponda.(Shutterstock)

Explaining this, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aashka Ponda, consultant neuro-physician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara said, “Cigarettes contain toxic chemicals such as nicotine, carbon monoxide and formaldehyde that affect the brain. Nicotine is highly addictive and can cause long term brain dysfunction. It overstimulates neurotransmitter activity. Prolonged exposure disrupts the balance of acetylcholine, which is essential for learning and memory. On the other hand, Carbon monoxide is another harmful component of cigarettes that reduces the oxygen supply to the brain. Repeated exposure to nicotine and carbon monoxide can increase the likelihood of Alzheimer’s disease.”

The many harmful effects of tobacco consumption:

"When the body metabolises tobacco smoke, it generates free radicals that damage cells. The human brain is vulnerable to oxidative stress because of its high oxygen demands and weak antioxidant defenses. In Alzheimer's patients, Oxidative stress plays a crucial role in accumulation of beta amyloid plaques, the toxin protein clumps that interfere with neural communication and trigger brain cell death," added the neuro-physician.

Addressing tobacco’s harmful effects on the brain, Dr Aashka Ponda said, “Smoking contributes to vascular damage as well by promoting atherosclerosis or the narrowing of arteries. This restricts the blood flow to the brain. Vascular damage can also lead to small strokes, which compromise brain function.”

Smoking and chronic inflammation:

Highlighting tobacco's contribution in triggering inflammation in the body, the neuro-physician explained, "Smoking also raises BP and contributes to chronic inflammation of blood vessels making them more susceptible to rupture or blockage. Inflammation is the body's natural response to injury or harmful substances but when it becomes chronic it can lead to long term damages. Smoking triggers inflammation throughout the body, including the brain. Smoking also affects the blood brain barrier, a filter that prevents harmful substances from entering the brain."

