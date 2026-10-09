Why do we replay embarrassing moments before sleeping? Understanding the psychology behind bedtime overthinking

You are almost asleep when it arrives: the wrong name you called a colleague years ago, a joke that landed in silence, or a message sent to the wrong group. It was forgotten all day, yet at night it plays in full detail, complete with the exact feeling in your stomach. That is not a flaw in your mind, but it is your mind doing a much needed job, just at the worst possible hour. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD, psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach and healer, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, explained the psychology behind bedtime overthinking.

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Embarrassment is a social alarm

For most of human history, being accepted by the group meant staying safe, so the brain treats a social slip as a small threat. “Replaying it is its clumsy way of rehearsing how to avoid a repeat, which is why the memory keeps returning even when nothing about it matters now,” highlighted Dr Chandni. Seen that way, the cringe is less a punishment and more an overprotective alarm that has not noticed the danger passed years ago.

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For most of human history, being accepted by the group meant staying safe, so the brain treats a social slip as a small threat.

Tiredness weakens your reasoning

{{^usCountry}} By night, the part of the mind that normally talks you out of a worry has had a long day. A memory that felt minor at noon can feel enormous at midnight, simply because you have less strength left to put it in proportion. This is also why the same memory seems far smaller by morning, once rest has given some perspective back. Harsh replays keep the sting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By night, the part of the mind that normally talks you out of a worry has had a long day. A memory that felt minor at noon can feel enormous at midnight, simply because you have less strength left to put it in proportion. This is also why the same memory seems far smaller by morning, once rest has given some perspective back. Harsh replays keep the sting {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Chandni, each time a memory is recalled, it is slightly rewritten before it settles again. Replay it while calling yourself stupid, and that harsh feeling gets stored along with it, but when you replay it more gently, the memory slowly loses its charge. So the replay itself is not the problem, but the tone it is replayed in matters far more.

Each time a memory is recalled, it is slightly rewritten before it settles again.

Unfinished thoughts keep circling until they are given somewhere to land. Jot the memory down earlier in the evening, or ask what you would say to a friend who told you the same story. One calm sentence, such as that was awkward, and it was also small, often letting the mind put it down. Even a 30-second note on your phone counts.

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This doesn’t mean you should force the memory away, which usually makes it louder. Notice it, name it as an old awkward moment, and let it pass. Almost everyone else forgot it long ago, and with a little kindness, you can too.