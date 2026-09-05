Why may ’ natural ’, ’ clean ’ and’ vegan’ not always be better for your skin? Dermatologist Dr Pravin Banodkar explains

Walk into any beauty store or browse an online shopping app, and you'll be greeted with labels such as natural, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. These words have become powerful selling points, often convincing consumers that a product is automatically healthier and safer. But dermatologists and skincare experts say these labels can sometimes create a false sense of security. While the clean beauty movement has encouraged people to pay more attention to ingredients, experts warn that marketing claims should never replace scientific evidence and personalized skincare advice.

One label doesn't fit every skin type

Is vegan skincare better for your skin? Is organic skincare really better? (Getty Images)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

According to Dr Pravin Banodkar, Co-Founder of SkinBB, practicing dermatologist and key member of the PRAC, consumers often mistake these labels as a guarantee of safety.

"When people see words like 'natural', 'vegan' or 'clean', they automatically assume the product is completely safe. But every skin type is different, and what suits one person may trigger irritation or allergies in another," says Dr Banodkar.

He explains that even products marketed as natural or vegan may contain synthetic ingredients. While these ingredients are not necessarily harmful, they can still cause allergic reactions or skin sensitivity in certain individuals.

"Instead of relying only on marketing claims, consumers should choose products according to their skin type and, whenever possible, seek dermatologist-recommended products backed by scientific evidence," he adds.

What do these labels really mean?

Many consumers also misunderstand what these popular beauty claims actually represent. According to Ajit Marathe, Founder of SkinBB and Chief Information Officer (CIO), the terms often refer to ethical or manufacturing practices rather than to product safety.

"A 'vegan' label simply means there are no animal-derived ingredients, while 'cruelty-free' refers to products that have not been tested on animals. Neither claim says anything about whether the product is safer for your skin," explains Marathe.

He points out that in India, animal testing for cosmetics and the import of animal-tested cosmetics have been banned since 2014. As a result, "cruelty-free" is already the legal standard for cosmetics sold in the country rather than a unique quality marker.

Similarly, terms like "clean" and "natural" have no legally standardized definitions in India. "Consumers often assume these words mean the product is free from anything harmful. That's not true. A 'clean' cosmetic can still contain fragrance allergens or other ingredients that may not suit everyone," says Marathe.

Reading labels isn't always easy

Although cosmetic regulations require ingredient disclosures, experts believe many consumers still struggle to understand what they're reading. Dr Banodkar says ingredient lists are often filled with scientific names that are difficult for the average person to interpret.

"Even products promoted as allergy-free or natural can cause reactions in people with sensitive skin. Better public education about ingredients is essential, and scientific validation should always guide skincare decisions," he says.

Marathe agrees that while regulations exist, enforcement and transparency can be inconsistent. "Many responsible Indian brands now voluntarily disclose full ingredient lists, allergen information and clinical testing because they recognize that transparency builds trust. The real challenge lies with brands that continue hiding behind vague, unregulated marketing terms."

How can consumers shop smarter?

Experts recommend looking beyond eye-catching labels before buying skincare or makeup products. Instead of assuming that a "natural" or "clean" product is automatically better, consumers should check the ingredient list, understand their own skin type, perform a patch test before regular use, and consult a dermatologist if they have sensitive skin, allergies, or chronic skin conditions.

As the beauty industry continues to evolve, one message remains clear: attractive labels may help sell products, but healthy skin depends on informed choices backed by science, not marketing buzzwords.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. They were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)