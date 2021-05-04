Will Smith's fitness routine to get 8-pack abs in Suicide Squad

I am Legend and Suicide Squad actor Will Smith has always been in the best shape, the 52-year-old actor is always challenging himself physically, be it in real life or for his roles in his reel life. Most recently the Ali actor took to his social media feed and posted a shirtless picture of himself where his torso isn't looking as chiseled as usual and shared that he was in the "the worst shape of my life."

In the photo shared on Sunday, Will can be seen wearing a zipper hoodie and short shorts but no shirt deeply engrossed in conversation with someone who can't be pictured, he captioned, "I'm gonna be real wit yall - I'm in the worst shape of my life."

His message led to a litany of supportive responses, including one from his former The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Nia Long, who wrote, "You still got it baby!!!" Questlove commented, "This is the most amazing post in the history of social media." Meanwhile, Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote, "Same [crying while laughing and praise hands] live your best life."

Additionally, director Ava DuVernay posted, "I see no 'worst' here." And Steve Aoki wrote, "Hahahhahahaha that face it fits the caption so well."

As an A-list action star, Will is clearly used to having a very top-tier physique. During an interview about his 2016 film 'Suicide Squad', he said that his workout regimen was so intense that he tore a leg muscle during the early stages of shooting.

Will shared "I knew from the very beginning that this was going to be a big movie for me." He said it was really scary to suffer the injury but explained it somehow wasn't enough to keep him from continuing to work on his physique.

As per E! News, the 'Aladdin' star added at the time "When you're 47 years old, no injury is a mild injury anymore. I was stepping back to throw a blow, and my calf popped. Everyone heard it. The doctor there told me that I was going to be down for six weeks, but I couldn't allow that."

The 52-year-old actor also got into incredibly muscular shape to play the title character in 2001's biopic Ali and in an interview with Best Fit Magazine had shared that it was the most difficult role to bulk up for, for him. He had said, "Without a doubt, that was when I was bulking up for Ali. It was a case of piling on muscle and mass, whilst trying to stay in shape. It was intense, and involved a lot of running and treadmill work to ensure I was burning any excess fuel that didn’t add size. I’ve never minded running, it’s okay, but the schedule was early mornings, straight up, straight out. For once it was a relief when I got into the gym."

According to multiple media reports, this is an example of a five-day workout routine that Will followed while preparing for his role in Suicide Squad to get those 8-pack abs. Check it out:

Day 1

Push-ups: 3 sets of 20 reps

Barbell bench press: 5 sets of 5 reps

Incline barbell bench press: 5 sets of 5 reps

Incline dumbbell bench press: 5 sets of 5 reps

Upright cable flyes: 3 sets of 10 reps (high to low)

Lying dumbbell punch: 2 sets to failure

Day 2

Dumbbell shoulder press (standing): 2 sets of 20 reps

Barbell shoulder press (barbell): 4 sets of 6 reps

Dumbbell shoulder press (seated): 4 sets of 6 reps

Behind-the-neck barbell press (standing): 4 sets of 8 reps

Dumbbell lateral raises: 4 sets of 8 reps

Dumbbell front raises (or plate front raises): 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Dumbbell air punch: 4 sets to failure

Day 3

Chin-ups (front, wide grip): 50 reps

Dumbbell bent over row (one arm): 4 sets of 6 reps

Barbell bent over row: 2 sets of 6 reps

Barbell bent over row (reverse grip): 2 sets of 6 reps

Pulldowns (front, wide grip): 4 sets of 6-8 reps

Chin-ups (front, wide grip): 3 sets of 10 reps

Day 4

Cable pushdowns (heavy): 4 sets of 8 reps

Barbell arm curls: 4 sets of 8 reps

Barbell triceps extensions: 4 sets of 8 reps

Incline bench skull crusher: 4 sets of 8 reps

Dumbbell arm curls (incline, alternating): 4 sets of 8 reps

Dumbbell triceps kickbacks: 4 sets of 8 reps

Dumbbell hammer curls: 4 sets of 8 reps

Day 5

Hip abductions (machine, seated): 20 reps

Front squats: 5 sets of 5 reps

Full squats: 5 sets of 5 reps

Dumbbell lunges: 3 sets of 8 reps

Leg press (single leg): 4 sets of 8 reps

Box jump: 4 sets of 30secs

