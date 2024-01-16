Just when you think you have your hair care routine under control, the winter season sweeps in and challenge everything you thought you had accomplished o your hair goals are adjusted again. Why does the cold, dry climate result in a lack of movement and frizz and how can you overcome winter hair problems to maintain healthy, shiny locks throughout the year? Winter hair care: 20 ways to prevent static hair during winters (Photo by Shutterstock)

What Causes Static Hair?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Patel Nishtha Hitendrabhai, Dermatologist at Kosmoderma Hair and Skin Clinic, answered, “An imbalance of negative and positive electrons causes static electricity in the hair. These charges build up and release through the object (hair), causing extraterrestrial floating hair. Low humidity, indoor heat and lack of moisture in the winter air affect dry, static hair. To moisturize your hair, we recommend using scalp care products that work overtime. Your hair contains electrons, making it a perfect conductor of static electricity. When it rubs against another object, such as wool or a balloon, the hair loses its electrons and gains a positive charge, causing all the hair strands to fly away from each other.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

How To Reduce Static?

Dr Patel Nishtha Hitendrabhai suggested, “Having hair full of static is entirely normal and it’s not difficult to prevent and soothe with the right products. Washing your hair regularly (we recommend 3-4x per week) is important but over washing your hair can be drying to your strands and your scalp.”

He recommended the following additional ways to support your hair during the winter season to prevent hair woes -

Use moisturising shampoo

Choose natural fibers

Limit hot showers

Use a hairspray

Pamper your hair

Use a leave-in conditioner or medicated treatment

Reduce heat treatment time

Use heat protection spray

Don't skip the conditioner

Use moisturising hair products

Avoid using plastic combs

Apply nourishing hair oils

Avoid shampooing every day

He added, “Unruly winter hair is attributed to the colder weather, indoor heat, hot water, lower humidity and wearing winter clothes. It’s possible to combat static with the right hair care products during the winter.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Neha Khuraana, MD, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder of House of Aesthetics, echoed that static hair can be a winter issue but with some care, you can embrace the winter season with confidence, knowing that your hair is protected and looking its best. She encouraged to follow the below simple tips to keep your locks smooth and frizz-free -