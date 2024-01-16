Winter hair care: 20 ways to prevent static hair during winters
Want to overcome winter hair problems to maintain healthy, shiny, frizz-free locks throughout the year? Check 20 haircare tips to prevent static hair in winters
Just when you think you have your hair care routine under control, the winter season sweeps in and challenge everything you thought you had accomplished o your hair goals are adjusted again. Why does the cold, dry climate result in a lack of movement and frizz and how can you overcome winter hair problems to maintain healthy, shiny locks throughout the year?
What Causes Static Hair?
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Patel Nishtha Hitendrabhai, Dermatologist at Kosmoderma Hair and Skin Clinic, answered, “An imbalance of negative and positive electrons causes static electricity in the hair. These charges build up and release through the object (hair), causing extraterrestrial floating hair. Low humidity, indoor heat and lack of moisture in the winter air affect dry, static hair. To moisturize your hair, we recommend using scalp care products that work overtime. Your hair contains electrons, making it a perfect conductor of static electricity. When it rubs against another object, such as wool or a balloon, the hair loses its electrons and gains a positive charge, causing all the hair strands to fly away from each other.”
How To Reduce Static?
Dr Patel Nishtha Hitendrabhai suggested, “Having hair full of static is entirely normal and it’s not difficult to prevent and soothe with the right products. Washing your hair regularly (we recommend 3-4x per week) is important but over washing your hair can be drying to your strands and your scalp.”
He recommended the following additional ways to support your hair during the winter season to prevent hair woes -
- Use moisturising shampoo
- Choose natural fibers
- Limit hot showers
- Use a hairspray
- Pamper your hair
- Use a leave-in conditioner or medicated treatment
- Reduce heat treatment time
- Use heat protection spray
- Don't skip the conditioner
- Use moisturising hair products
- Avoid using plastic combs
- Apply nourishing hair oils
- Avoid shampooing every day
He added, “Unruly winter hair is attributed to the colder weather, indoor heat, hot water, lower humidity and wearing winter clothes. It’s possible to combat static with the right hair care products during the winter.”
Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Neha Khuraana, MD, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder of House of Aesthetics, echoed that static hair can be a winter issue but with some care, you can embrace the winter season with confidence, knowing that your hair is protected and looking its best. She encouraged to follow the below simple tips to keep your locks smooth and frizz-free -
- Hydrate: Cold air can drain moisture from your hair. Keep it hydrated with regular conditioning.
- Use a Humidifier: Fight indoor dryness by using a humidifier. It helps maintain the moisture balance in the air.
- Natural Fiber Accessories: Opt for accessories made from natural fibres, like silk or satin to minimise friction and static.
- Anti-Static Products: Invest in anti-static hair products like serums or sprays to keep short and lose hair tamed.
- Avoid Overheating: Limit the use of heating tools. Excessive heat can contribute to static.
- Wooden Comb: Use a wooden comb. Wood does not create static like plastic does.
- Dryer Sheets Trick: Lightly rub a dryer sheet on your hair to reduce static. This is a quick fix when you are running short on time.