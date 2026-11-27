Winter in an Indian household is rarely complete without the aroma of homemade panjiri, freshly prepared gond ke laddoo or a bowl of almonds, walnuts and raisins on the dining table. In Punjab and Haryana, panjiri is a seasonal favourite; Rajasthan has its nourishing gond laddoos. At the same time, Gujarat welcomes winter with adadiya pak. These familiar foods carry memories of family kitchens, recipes passed down through generations and a simple belief that eating well is an important part of staying healthy.
- There is more to this tradition than nostalgia. Modern nutrition science increasingly recognises the value of the nutrients found in nuts and dried fruits, particularly in supporting normal immune function and maintaining overall health.
- During winter, when respiratory infections become more common, the body needs adequate nourishment to maintain its natural defences. This is where different nuts and dried fruits can make a useful contribution.
Are almonds rich in vitamin E?
Almonds are a rich source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative damage and supports immune function. Cashews provide zinc and copper, which play important roles in maintaining healthy immune cells.
- At the same time, pistachios supply vitamin B6, essential for several immune processes. Walnuts bring plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, which support overall health.
- Raisins, dates and figs contribute dietary fibre, potassium and other minerals, helping make everyday meals more nutritionally varied.
- What makes this particularly interesting is how closely these nutritional benefits align with India's traditional winter eating habits. Families have long combined nuts, seeds, grains and dried fruits in seasonal preparations.
Are ghee and jaggery good for health?
Adding ghee and jaggery (gud) to nuts and dry fruits enhances their taste. It creates a wholesome, energy-rich combination that families can enjoy during the colder months. Gunjan Vijay Jain, President of the Nuts and Dry Fruits Council (India), has emphasised the value of making nutrition a regular part of everyday life. "Strength is not created overnight; it is accumulated quietly through daily food choices," he observed.
- That thought offers a practical lesson for families today. Good nutrition need not involve expensive supplements, complicated recipes or an entirely new meal plan. A few chopped almonds can be mixed into morning daliya, walnuts can add crunch to poha or upma, and raisins can bring natural sweetness to a bowl of curd.
- This is also one habit that can bring three generations together. Children can enjoy finely chopped or ground nuts in age-appropriate meals; working adults can carry a small portion as an alternative to packaged snacks. Grandparents can include crushed or softened varieties in their daily diet, depending on individual needs.
- Portion sizes matter, however. A small handful of plain, unsalted nuts can complement a balanced diet. At the same time, sweetened dry fruits and traditional winter delicacies are best enjoyed in moderation.
- Ultimately, winter wellness is not about finding a miracle ingredient. It is about making thoughtful food choices consistently. Sometimes, the simplest way to begin is by returning to the familiar bowl that has always had a place on the family table.
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