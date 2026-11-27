Winter in an Indian household is rarely complete without the aroma of homemade panjiri, freshly prepared gond ke laddoo or a bowl of almonds, walnuts and raisins on the dining table. In Punjab and Haryana, panjiri is a seasonal favourite; Rajasthan has its nourishing gond laddoos. At the same time, Gujarat welcomes winter with adadiya pak. These familiar foods carry memories of family kitchens, recipes passed down through generations and a simple belief that eating well is an important part of staying healthy.

There is more to this tradition than nostalgia. Modern nutrition science increasingly recognises the value of the nutrients found in nuts and dried fruits, particularly in supporting normal immune function and maintaining overall health.

During winter, when respiratory infections become more common, the body needs adequate nourishment to maintain its natural defences. This is where different nuts and dried fruits can make a useful contribution.

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By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Almonds are a rich source of vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative damage and supports immune function. Cashews provide zinc and copper, which play important roles in maintaining healthy immune cells.

At the same time, pistachios supply vitamin B6, essential for several immune processes. Walnuts bring plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, which support overall health.

Raisins, dates and figs contribute dietary fibre, potassium and other minerals, helping make everyday meals more nutritionally varied.

What makes this particularly interesting is how closely these nutritional benefits align with India's traditional winter eating habits. Families have long combined nuts, seeds, grains and dried fruits in seasonal preparations.

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Are ghee and jaggery good for health?

Adding ghee and jaggery (gud) to nuts and dry fruits enhances their taste. It creates a wholesome, energy-rich combination that families can enjoy during the colder months. Gunjan Vijay Jain, President of the Nuts and Dry Fruits Council (India), has emphasised the value of making nutrition a regular part of everyday life. "Strength is not created overnight; it is accumulated quietly through daily food choices," he observed.

That thought offers a practical lesson for families today. Good nutrition need not involve expensive supplements, complicated recipes or an entirely new meal plan. A few chopped almonds can be mixed into morning daliya, walnuts can add crunch to poha or upma, and raisins can bring natural sweetness to a bowl of curd.

This is also one habit that can bring three generations together. Children can enjoy finely chopped or ground nuts in age-appropriate meals; working adults can carry a small portion as an alternative to packaged snacks. Grandparents can include crushed or softened varieties in their daily diet, depending on individual needs.

Portion sizes matter, however. A small handful of plain, unsalted nuts can complement a balanced diet. At the same time, sweetened dry fruits and traditional winter delicacies are best enjoyed in moderation.

Ultimately, winter wellness is not about finding a miracle ingredient. It is about making thoughtful food choices consistently. Sometimes, the simplest way to begin is by returning to the familiar bowl that has always had a place on the family table.

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