Winter woes: Hair expert explains how pollution and cold can ruin your hair and how to save it fast

Winter brings many joys: cosy scarves, hot teas, and crisp mornings. For hair, however, it's a bit different because it faces cold air, indoor heaters, and pollution. These factors can leave hair dry and frizzy, making it look dull. The good news is that you can address each problem and restore moisture, firmness, and shine step by step.

Why do cold air and pollution work against hair?

Winter pollution hair care: How to restore moisture, strength and shine? (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Cold air contains less moisture, and with indoor heating, hair can lose more moisture than it can gain. In winter, pollutants also tend to settle closer to the ground. "This means fine particles can get caught in the hair shaft and on the scalp; these mix with the natural oil, creating a build-up", hair expert Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO of Surya Brasil, tells Health Shots. Pollutants can also cause oxidative stress that damages the hair's outer layers and makes it more susceptible to frizz and breakage.

Winter hair care habits that restore moisture, strength and shine

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You can introduce moisture right from the start of your shower. Lukewarm water is ideal because it doesn't wash away the natural oils your scalp needs. Shampoo every two to three days to keep your hair free of excessive build-up without stripping moisture. A conditioning hair mask applied to the mid-lengths and tips will help moisturise your hair. Start by applying the mask once a week for ten minutes.

You can achieve shine by keeping your cuticles smooth. A smooth surface reflects light uniformly. Rinsing with cold water can help smooth the cuticle. Applying a light oil to the tips of your hair can add shine without weighing it down. Use clarifying shampoo once every two weeks to remove pollution build-up. Try not to use heat styling instruments on dry hair.

Wet hair is delicate; thus, you need to be careful while combing your hair. Use a wide-toothed comb and start at the ends. Pat your hair dry with a towel. Your hair can also become quite rough if you wear woollen scarves or hats. But if you have a silk lining or plait your hair, the friction is reduced.

Why go for plant-based hair care this winter?

Hair care products with botanical ingredients are a great addition to your winter routine! Oils and butters such as coconut, shea, and Amazonian murumuru help lock in moisture. Aloe vera adds softness to your hair. Henna is a longtime favourite in Indian hair care, and some newer formulas now pair it with Amazonian botanicals, combining the strengths of each in a single blend.

Another important consideration is checking your product labels. As people become more selective about the ingredients in shampoos, conditioners, hair masks, and other products, many brands now avoid ammonia and similar ingredients such as ethanolamine, diethanolamine, and triethanolamine.

These are often used to speed up the process, but over time, they can harm your hair health. Some brands also follow clean beauty guidelines to ensure they don't use harmful ingredients, as per their policies.

Winter hair responds well to consistent care. With proper moisturisation, styling, and ingredients, you will start seeing positive results as your hair becomes healthier, stronger, and softer.

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