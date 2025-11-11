Experts decode the ultimate winter hair routines for all scalp types

The peak of summer may have had us putting up reels romanticising winters. But just like that, wonderland season is here. The sun chooses to feel like a soft hug instead of boiling you to a pulp in real time, the AC remotes have probably been tucked away for the next few months and the cozy, loose fits are finally finding their way out of the wardrobe — with a tiny glitch though. Winter hair care woes, decoded by experts (Photo: DiStefano Hair Restoration)

Everything feels icky when your scalp isn't at its best — and before the fits and the fun, unfortunately that's the first thing winter temps hit up. If you're among those who do a step-by-step switch up of their skincare routine as soon as the weather turns (and good job with that!), know that your scalp deserves and demands the same kind of attention to detail. We asked experts to show us the way to a great hair winter.

Your rulebook Dr. Kiran Sethi, MD, and founder of Isya Aesthetics in New Delhi, explains how dry and cold air directly impact the scalp, though using hot water on it activates the yeast on the skin making it flakier. "How often you wash your hair entirely depends on your scalp type as well as the weather. So first you have to identify what's your scalp type in each weather. So in the summer you may have an oily scalp but in the winter you may have a dry scalp. It's very important that you observe your own scalp. The second thing is if you start exercising a lot then the extra sweat can also cause obstruction of the scalp, so that also has to be accounted for. Third is, high glycemic foods, processed foods, fried foods can actually increase the amount of oil you secrete and worsen your scalp condition. So your diet plays an impact", she says, adding, "If you have an oilier scalp, you can wash your hair two to three times per week, typically use a shampoo that has salicylic acid or something that cuts through the oil. If you have a drier scalp, then you have to shampoo less, maybe once a week even. (Look for) ingredients like urea or more hydrating shampoos which also have conditioners in them. You also might want to condition before you shampoo in these cases."

Now changing out your entire line of hair care products as soon as the temps drop, isn't absolutely essential. Dr. Sethi clarifies, "You can change your hair products with a change of season, but only if your scalp is reacting to the change of season. If it's oilier in the summer then you want to use lighter products, maybe conditioning quarters. You want to avoid your waxes and heavier products. If your (scalp is) drier, then you can continue with these products, but remember, heavier products can increase acne and dandruff."

Any miracle ingredients we should be scouring bottle labels for then? "I really like behentrimonium chloride. It's a wonderful cationic agent that reduces frizz. I also would avoid too many surfactants, there are very high levels of surfactants that dries out the strands", she shares.

Happy hair begins with the gut You could splurge on the most expensive haircare line, no-heat stylers and XYZ supplements — but if you aren't eating right, no amount of coaxing and cajoling your locks will have them turn lush overnight. Especially when the temperatures start plummeting. Rashi Chahal, nutritionist at La Femme, explains, "The scalp and skin depend heavily on the nutritional status and hydration levels of an individual. During winters, as humidity is lower, the skin produces sebum slower that can cause flakiness and dryness."

But how does one combat it? She says, "To fight dryness in hair it's best to supplement Omega-3 fatty acids in your diet. Good sources are flax seeds, walnuts and chia seeds. To control frizz, make sure there is adequate protein, folic acid and B-vitamins in your diet. Good sources are moong dal, lentils, millets - but do increase your water intake also in diet."

A perplexing and all too common conundrum during the winter months, also happens to be frizzy lengths and a sebum-soaked scalp, giving us the worst of both worlds. For that Rashi suggests, "To balance sebum production on the scalp, load your diet with antioxidants specifically with Vitamin A and zinc found in pumpkin sweet potato and seeds."

Skin and hair are rarely ever a one-size-fits all scenario. That being said, there are a few rule of thumb superfoods that can work wonders for your locks over time — and winter is a great time to start. Rashi suggests amla, which is a good source of vitamin C also boosting collagen production, flaxseeds, which help fight inflammation besides being an excellent source for Omega-3, fermented foods, which keep the gut healthy so absorption of all essential nutrients and vitamins stand enhanced, sweet potatoes and carrots for being a good source of vitamin A and antioxidants, and all green vegetables which nudge along hair growth owing to their magnesium content.

Will you be giving your scalp the TLC it needs this winter?