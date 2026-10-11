Everyday Explained: Why does cold water seem to taste better than room-temperature water when you’re thirsty? Understanding the science of thirst
Have you ever wondered what makes cold water taste better and refreshing than normal water when you are thirsty? Let’s decode.
There is something incredibly satisfying about that first sip of cold water when you are feeling thirsty. Whether you have just returned from a walk in the sun, finished a workout, or spent hours without drinking water, a chilled glass can feel far more refreshing than usual. But have you ever wondered why cold water seems to taste better when you are really thirsty? In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS MD, general medicine, FAIG, consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, to understand the science behind this.
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What makes cold water so refreshing when you’re thirsty?
According to Dr Reddy, when we are very thirsty, cold water often feels exceptionally refreshing because the experience involves more than just satisfying the body’s need for fluids. It is a combination of physiological signals, temperature perception, and the brain’s response to relief.
“When the body begins to lose water through sweating, urination, or inadequate fluid intake, specialised receptors detect changes in blood concentration and fluid balance,” highlighted Dr Reddy. These signals activate the thirst centres in the brain, particularly in the hypothalamus, creating the urge to drink. At this point, drinking water becomes a biological priority, and the brain responds strongly to anything that helps relieve that discomfort.
Cold water can enhance this experience because temperature itself influences how we perceive drinking. The mouth and throat contain temperature-sensitive nerve endings that respond to coolness. Dr Reddy explained that when cold water passes through the mouth and throat, these receptors generate a cooling sensation that the brain interprets as refreshing. This sensation can make drinking feel more satisfying, particularly when the body is overheated after exercise, exposure to the sun, or prolonged physical activity.
Neurological factor
There is also an important neurological component. According to Dr Reddy, thirst activates motivational and reward-related pathways in the brain, encouraging us to seek and consume water. As we drink, signals from the mouth, throat, and digestive system begin communicating with the brain even before the absorbed water has fully corrected the body's fluid deficit. This rapid feedback helps reduce the sensation of thirst. Cold water can make this immediate relief feel more pronounced, which is one reason people may prefer it when they are particularly thirsty.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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