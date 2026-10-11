Everyday Explained: Why does cold water seem to taste better than room-temperature water when you’re thirsty? Understanding the science of thirst

There is something incredibly satisfying about that first sip of cold water when you are feeling thirsty. Whether you have just returned from a walk in the sun, finished a workout, or spent hours without drinking water, a chilled glass can feel far more refreshing than usual. But have you ever wondered why cold water seems to taste better when you are really thirsty? In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS MD, general medicine, FAIG, consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, to understand the science behind this.

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What makes cold water so refreshing when you’re thirsty? According to Dr Reddy, when we are very thirsty, cold water often feels exceptionally refreshing because the experience involves more than just satisfying the body’s need for fluids. It is a combination of physiological signals, temperature perception, and the brain’s response to relief.

“When the body begins to lose water through sweating, urination, or inadequate fluid intake, specialised receptors detect changes in blood concentration and fluid balance,” highlighted Dr Reddy. These signals activate the thirst centres in the brain, particularly in the hypothalamus, creating the urge to drink. At this point, drinking water becomes a biological priority, and the brain responds strongly to anything that helps relieve that discomfort.