With Mayurasana and Parsva Bakasana, Pooja Batra is 'getting there'

Pooja Batra loves her yoga routine. The actor, when not working for the screen, is often spotted in her garden or in her living room, engrossed in a yoga position. Pooja believes in self-teaching yoga to herself and hence, keeps trying out new yoga positions for her fans on Instagram.

The actor is also a travel enthusiast. She is mostly off for her trips to various countries all throughout the year. Recently, the actor had a long vacay in Bora Bora Islands, from where she made a detour to USA. From chilling by the sea and exploring Bora Bora Islands in scooty with her travel partner to feeding ostriches in USA, the actor had a lot of fun. But in the middle of everything fun, Pooja did not forget to catch up on her yoga routine. In Bora Bora Islands, with the sprawling blue waters of the sea in the backdrop, Pooja posed on the deck of her cottage and performed several yoga positions for her Instagram family.

Monday was also no different for Pooja Batra. Monday blues are for us – not for the actor who loves to try out a new yoga routine in her garden. In several Instagram stories, Pooja gave us sneak peeks of how her Monday morning yoga session went. She believes that she is slowly "getting there." For the start of the week, Pooja performed the Mayurasana and Parsva Bakasana. In the first picture shared by her, Pooja can be seen balancing her entire body on just her two palms on the floor. In the next picture, Pooja can be seen doing the side crow yoga pose with her both legs in air, balanced on one side on her palms. Take a look:

Instagram story of Pooja Batra.(Instagram/@poojabatra)

The yoga routine, as performed by Pooja, comes with multiple health benefits. Parsva Bakasana helps in strengthening the forearms, wrists, arms, upper arms, back and the abdominal muscles. Mayurasana, on the other hand, helps in detoxing the body and strengthening the digestive system. It also helps in reducing illnesses such as piles and diabetes.