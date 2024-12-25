Woman who shed 54 kg reveals how her drastic weight loss changed her life: 'A closer relationship with God...'

Dramatic weight loss can increase self-esteem and give a great sense of accomplishment, as well as improve a person's quality of life, and offer new opportunities. Meredith Hutson, a social media influencer (Instagram handle @_getfitwithmer), has built a following for her incredible weight loss journey, going from 256 pounds to 136 pounds (116.1 kg to 61.6 kg) 'naturally' in two years. Also read | Man who shed almost 60 kg shares unexpected side-effect of his drastic weight loss: ‘Embarassment’ Meredith Hutson talks about her weight loss journey. (Instagram/ getfitwithmer)

In a recent post, Meredith spoke about her 120 pound-weight loss (almost 54.5 kg) and how it had positive impact on her life that 'had nothing to do with her appearance'.

6 things that changed about her life, in Meredith's words:

More energy and less health issues

Before my journey, I was sick constantly and battled horrible migraines, body aches and low energy. Now, I get to make new memories while feeling 100 percent, helping me be more present with the ones I love.

Feeling alive and excited

Life back then was working, partying, watching TV, and indulging in food, and now each day is a new adventure. I find happiness in trying new things, seeing new places, meeting new people, and being in movement! It helps me feel alive and excited again.

Change in career

I started taking risks instead of playing it safe. I knew the career I was in was not the path God had set out for me, so I listened to my heart, quit my career as a hairstylist, invested every dollar I had saved into my dream, and launched my fitness program. In 2.5 years, it has changed over 3,000+ lives, helping me find purpose in life.

More independent

Any time I was left alone, I would fall into depression and be suffocated by anxiety; this made me very dependent on others for my happiness. Now, I am overtly independent, love nothing more than my 'me time', and even have a goal to make a solo trip one day across the world.

Positive outlook on life

I used to be quick to anger and struggled to manage my emotions. But now, I have a positive outlook on life, greater patience, and a forging heart, which is helping me build a closer relationship with God and everyone in my life.

Not fearful anymore

I no longer hide behind fear and constantly push myself to be better than I was the day before. I take on new opportunities without blinking instead of questioning them and saying 'I wish'. That alone has changed my life in so many ways.

She wrote in her caption, "'How does losing weight change someone’s life?' Honestly, I used to ask myself that, and I would constantly compare it to just being smaller, going shopping without crying, and maybe just feeling better, but wow, did I not know what was to come from it? You really don’t know the pieces of your life that need healing until you pour into yourself daily and are forced to look within."

Meredith added, “Honestly… I would love for this post to impact those who are ready to start but are just scared to. What are some ways you’ve changed since starting YOUR journey? Think outside the box of what you don’t normally see or read on social media and let your comment inspire thousands around the world.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.