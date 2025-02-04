Woman with nose job shows she has to tape her nose whenever she flies: Plastic surgeon explains why

Getting a nose job, also known as rhinoplasty, can sometimes require special precautions during air travel. Taping the nose while flying is a common recommendation to help stabilise the nasal structure and reduce swelling, according to a doctor. In a new Instagram post, Dr Ricky Brown, a US-based plastic surgeon, explained why taping the nose is necessary after a nose job. Also read | Want to achieve harmonious facial contours? Know all about non-surgical rhinoplasty or nose job Reacting to a woman's video, plastic surgeon Dr Ricky Brown shares reasons why taping the nose during a flight is needed after a nose job. (Instagram/ Dr Ricky Brown)

‘Have to tape your nose whenever you fly’

Reacting to a video shared by a woman, who demonstrated how she taped her nose on a flight, Dr Ricky Brown shared reasons why noses after rhinoplasty can swell at higher altitudes. She had shared an in-flight video of herself and written, “POV: You have a nose job, so you have to tape your nose whenever you fly.”

Taping can help with the swelling

According to Dr Ricky Brown, during flights, air pressure changes can cause the nasal passages to expand and contract. Taping the nose helps to stabilise the nasal structure and prevent discomfort.

Explaining the reasons, he said, “This is absolutely a thing with cabin pressure changing at higher altitude, the blood vessels become very leaky in the nose leading to swelling. Taping helps control that. You can have nasal swelling for up to one year after rhinoplasty surgery.”

He wrote in his caption, “Early after surgery, especially for a few months, the swelling can be more pronounced when flying. Taping can help with the swelling…”

If you've had a nose job and need to fly, be sure to follow your surgeon's instructions for taping your nose. Your doctor may recommend wearing the tape for a specific amount of time during the flight, and they will provide guidance on how to apply the tape correctly to ensure it's secure and comfortable.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.