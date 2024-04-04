Rhinoplasty, commonly known as a nose job, is sought after for a multitude of reasons beyond just cosmetic enhancement and while many individuals opt for rhinoplasty to achieve a more symmetrical or aesthetically pleasing nose, others undergo the procedure to improve breathing function and correct structural abnormalities. Functional rhinoplasty can address issues such as deviated septum, chronic sinusitis or nasal trauma that impede proper airflow and lead to difficulties in breathing. Want to achieve harmonious facial contours? Know all about non-surgical rhinoplasty or nose job (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Debraj Shome, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon and Director at The Esthetic Clinics, shared, “The psychological impact of having an unbalanced or disproportionate nose can significantly affect an individual's self-confidence and mental well-being. By addressing both cosmetic and functional concerns, rhinoplasty offers holistic benefits that extend beyond superficial appearance. It’s important for individuals considering this procedure to carefully evaluate their motives while understanding that each person's reasons for pursuing rhinoplasty are deeply personal and unique. Nowadays, non-surgical rhinoplasty is gaining popularity among people. Here, we tell you about the benefits and post-care.”

Non-surgical rhinoplasty, also known as a non-surgical nose job, is a minimally invasive procedure involving injectable fillers to reshape and contour the nose. Dr Debraj Shome revealed, “Unlike traditional rhinoplasty surgery, which requires anesthesia and downtime for recovery, non-surgical rhinoplasty offers immediate results with little to no downtime. This procedure can address concerns such as a droopy nasal tip, dorsal hump, or asymmetry, providing patients with a more balanced and harmonious facial profile. One of the key benefits of non-surgical rhinoplasty is the ability to achieve noticeable changes in the nose's appearance without going under the knife. Moreover, this approach allows for precise adjustments during the treatment process, offering patients personalized results tailored to their specific aesthetic goals. Additionally, non-surgical rhinoplasty typically involves less discomfort and swelling compared to traditional surgery, making it an attractive option for individuals seeking subtle yet impactful enhancements to their nasal shape.”

Talking about post-procedure care, he suggested, “After undergoing a non-surgical rhinoplasty, it's crucial to follow post-care instructions to ensure optimal results. Avoid touching or applying pressure to the treated area for at least 24 hours. This will help prevent any displacement of the filler and reduce the risk of complications. Refrain from strenuous exercise and activities that increase blood flow to the face for a few days. It's essential to schedule a follow-up appointment with your provider after about two weeks. This will allow them to assess the results and address any concerns you may have. Wear sunscreen and avoid prolonged sun exposure to protect the treated area from potential damage. Taking these steps will not only enhance your overall experience but also contribute to achieving your desired aesthetic goals safely and effectively.”