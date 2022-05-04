Wonderful benefits of peach: Prevent seasonal allergies, constipation with Aadu

Summer season can get extremely uncomfortable in the months of May and June in India as many cities reel under the impact of scorching heat wave. The season has its own perks though in the form of seasonal delights with unmatchable taste. Fruits like mango, litchi, watermelon, muskmelon, papaya make the discomfort of hot weather slightly bearable with their refreshing and cooling effect. Another summer fruit that is abundant during the season is peach or aadu that is harvested in April-May in India and has a distinct sweet, juicy and slightly tangy taste. The flesh of the fruit also holds a hard shell which houses an almond-like seed. (Also read: Fight summer fatigue with these 7 energising foods)

Peaches are not just delicious and refreshing, they also work wonders for our heart health, immunity and energy levels. Animal studies have found that eating peaches can reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and help reduce blood pressure. In Hungary, peaches are called 'fruit of calmness' as they are known to relieve stress and make you calm. The fruit is known to originally grow in China and reached the other parts of the world gradually.

It's a healthy snack without a doubt as the dietary fibre in peach helps to regulate appetite and also prevent constipation. It also keeps seasonal allergies at bay and offers many benefits for skin.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post talks about peach's many health benefits.

"Summer produce is, objectively, the best. One of summer's fruit superstars is Peach or Aadu that abounds in essential nutrients and confers some fantastic benefits for human health," says Batra.

May aid in digestion

Peaches being a rich source of natural dietary fibers help in regulating appetite. Furthermore, they facilitate the movement of processed and unprocessed food particles through the gut, reducing the occurrence of constipation.

May reduce allergy symptoms

When your body is exposed to an allergen, it releases histamines, or chemicals made by your immune system to help rid your body of the allergen. Histamines are part of your body’s defence system and trigger allergy symptoms like sneezing, itching, or coughing. Peaches may help reduce allergy symptoms by preventing the release of histamines in the blood.

Preserves skin health

Vitamin C is also an antioxidant present in abundant amounts in peaches. Research suggests that regularly consuming vitamin C can improve the appearance and health of the skin. This powerful antioxidant plays a vital role in forming collagen. Collagen acts as the support system for the skin, promoting wound healing and enhancing skin strength.

May prevent certain types of cancer

Peaches are full of polyphenols — a category of antioxidants shown to reduce the growth and limit the spreading of cancer cells. Also, peach skin and flesh are rich in carotenoids and caffeic acid — two types of antioxidants found to have anticancer properties.