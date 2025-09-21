World Alzheimer's Day 2025: Neurologist shares what to do in your 30s, 40s, and 50s to reduce risks of Alzheimer's

World Alzheimer’s Day 2025: Every year, September 21 is observed as World Alzheimer's Day to spread awareness about this neurodegenerative disorder. Dr Kunal Bahrani, Clinical Director & Head of Neurology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad (NCR), shared with HT Lifestyle that the cases are, in fact, set to surge in the years ahead, alarmingly flagging this neurodegenerative disorder as a major public health concern. Alzheimer's risks can be reduced with the help of some early pro-active measures. (Pexels)

He said, “Alzheimer’s is one of the fastest-growing neurological disorders worldwide, with the number of cases projected to increase sharply over the coming years. India is no exception. While factors such as age and genetics remain major risk factors, lifestyle choices made as early as when you are in your youth can significantly influence your brain health later in life.”

If you are looking to take precautionary measures early on, it is vital to know, as the neurologist shares, that a mix of factors, including genetics, age, and lifestyle, influences Alzheimer’s disease. While there is little control over genes or ageing, both of which carry risks, healthy lifestyle choices can help lower the risk significantly.

Here are the things you need to follow across the decades, as suggested by the neurologist:

30s:

Include more omega-3 fatty acid in your diet, such as through nuts.(Unsplash)

Do regular aerobic exercise, totalling about 150 minutes per week.

Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Learn stress-management techniques such as yoga and meditation to keep your mind relaxed.

Adopt intellectual hobbies that stimulate your mind, such as learning a new language, music, or puzzles.

Be consistent in your sleep routines to give adequate rest to your brain

40s:

Other than the brain's health, monitor your cardiovascular health too, by checking blood pressure. (Shutterstock)

Monitor and control your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar.

Avoid smoking and consume alcohol in moderation.

Undergo regular health check-ups for early detection of various diseases, including risk factors of Alzheimer’s and dementia

Avoid social isolation by maintaining active engagement with others such as friends and family

Maintain work-life balance to reduce stress and protect brain health.

50s:

Yoga helps to calm down your stress, which is important for brain health. (Shutterstock)

Do strength training and flexibility exercises like yoga to support your overall health.

Maintain a heart-healthy diet

Focus on getting quality sleep to help with memory consolidation.

Stay mentally active through reading, intellectual hobbies, teaching, mentoring, etc.

Maintain strong social connections and participation in community activities.

There are certain risk factors which are within your control. Lifestyle choices like eating a healthy diet, prioritising sleep and managing stress help.

