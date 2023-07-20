World Brain Day 2023: Date, history, significance, theme and everything you need to know

World Brain Day is an annual event dedicated to raising awareness about brain health and neurological disorders. It is celebrated annually with the goal of encouraging brain health, furthering research and helping people who are suffering from neurological disorders. Every age group, race, gender, and socioeconomic level is impacted by brain disorders. This day aims to increase public awareness of brain health and disorders to widen access and reduce equity disparities. Brain disorders can be avoided, treated, and recovered from. Making sure that everyone has access to expert care, treatment, rehabilitation, and assistive technology starts with education. Everyone, everywhere has a human right to good brain health. (Also read: Brain tumour: Risk factors, symptoms and preventions for brain cancer )

When is World Brain Day 2023?

World Brain Day aims to increase public awareness of brain health and disorders to widen access and reduce equity disparities. (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

World Brain Day is celebrated globally on July 22nd every year. The day promotes education, research, and support for individuals affected by brain-related conditions.

Theme of World Brain Day 2023

World Brain Day's 2023 theme is "Brain Health and Disability: Leave No One Behind." This international movement strives to close the information gap and increase public awareness of impairments to brain health. In addition to promoting better healthcare, education, and research about neurological illnesses, it emphasises the significance of delivering high-quality healthcare to those with disabilities. The major objective is to make sure that no one is forgotten or left out and that everyone gets the help and consideration they require to keep their brains functioning at their best.

World Brain Day history

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The World Federation of Neurology (WFN) was founded on July 22, 1957. The Public Awareness and Advocacy Committee put up a suggestion that led to the creation of "World Brain Day" on July 22. This suggestion was presented during the World Congress of Neurology (WCN) Council of participants meeting on September 22, 2013, and the participants heartily welcomed it. Following this enthusiastic response, the Board of Trustees gave the idea its blessing at their meeting in February 2014, making it an annual celebration that would take place on the same day every year.

Significance of World Brain Day

On this day, people from various government and private organisations around the world take the initiative to raise awareness about brain health and related diseases through various activities such as holding workshops or open discussions on mental health, sharing their experiences on social media to boost the morale of patients suffering from brain diseases, organising fundraising events for those in need of financial help to treat their condition, and holding rallies to promote measures to improve brain health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}