World Cancer Day: 5 cancer-fighting foods to add to your diet

World Cancer Day 2022: Can you avoid cancer by making certain lifestyle modifications? Numerous studies attempting to answer this question have found that majority of cancer cases have their root in lifestyle and environment, while only a small percentage can be attributed to genetic defects, which means the disease to a large extent is controllable.

Cigarette smoking, poor diet including fried foods and red meat, alcohol, sun exposure, environmental pollutants, infections, stress, obesity, and physical inactivity are some of the factors that can increase cancer risk.

World Cancer Day observed worldwide on February 4 every year attempts to raise awareness about the deadly disease.

"Cancer was such an unknown condition several years back, and today more people have died of cancer than any pandemic. What has gone wrong despite several advancements in the medical world? Lifestyle. We have moved too far away from our roots and basics. Food has become more processed, refined, adulterated, packed, and re-engineered. So, diet is one of the major controllable factors in cancer development and prevention, including exercise, quality sleep, and emotional health," says Luke Coutinho, Holistic Nutrition and Lifestyle – Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine, Founder of YouCare - All about YOU by Luke Coutinho.

There are some foods with scientifically documented anti-cancer properties and benefits for cancer prevention, recovery, and management that one include in their diet. Coutinho suggests 5 foods that can help ward off risk of cancer.

1. Good quality loose green tea leaves: The more we research green tea, the more powerful they seem to be in their role for preventing and managing cancer. Green tea contains an antioxidant known as EGCG that can help fight free radicals and quell inflammation. They also help protect cells against cellular damage.

Green tea leaves (Pixabay)

2. Mushrooms: Several scientific journals and upcoming medicinal research backs the benefits of mushrooms for cancer. In addition, many functional medicine supplements have mushrooms as an ingredient for the very same reason.

Mushroom (Pixabay)

Mushroom is a highly anti-inflammatory food. It doesn’t give tumors the fuel to work. Lowering inflammation and improving the number of antioxidants can aid healing, recovery, and remission of cancer or other inflammatory conditions. As immunomodulators, when your immune system is compromised, these can benefit your health. Mushrooms also help in DNA protection.

3. Cruciferous vegetables: Crucifers are magic as they are rich in sulforaphane, antioxidants, and choline. Just a portion a day if you aren’t allergic to it. It is the most powerful immune-boosting and scientifically studied anticancer group of veggies. Just make sure you cook them well. E.g., kale, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, brussel sprouts, mustard greens/seeds, and radish.

Cabbage (Pixabay)

4. Apigenin-rich foods: Any food containing a compound called apigenin is a well-researched ingredient for its positive role in every cancer, whether it is breast, prostate, lung, skin, or colon. Apigenin is found in apples, cherries, grapes, celery, parsley, chamomile tea, good quality red wine, and basil (Pesto, anyone?).

Apple (Pixabay)

5. Kiwis: There are superpowers in kiwis. It plays a massive role in DNA repair besides being rich in vitamin c, which makes it an essential food during chemotherapy and radiation. Does this mean if you eat all of the above, your cancer will go away? Unfortunately, no. But what we are saying is that your diet is important when it comes to preventing any disease, cancer included.

Kiwi (Pixabay)

Foods to avoid

The expert says that immune system is the key when it comes to cancer prevention and management. One should exclude foods that can lower your immunity. Refined sugar, inflammatory foods, artificial colors, refined oils must be avoided for cancer prevention.