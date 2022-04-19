World Liver Day 2022: Reverse liver damage with these wonderful herbs and spices

World Liver Day 2022: Liver is a vital organ that detoxifies our system, fights infections, regulates blood sugar levels apart from performing a variety of other functions in the body that are crucial to leading a healthy and disease-free life. Unfortunately, we realise problems in liver function a little too late, as there are hardly any visible symptoms. (Also read: World Liver Day 2022: How to protect your liver when you have diabetes)

Chronic liver issues develop over years as fat accumulates in the internal organ, damaging it slowly, many a time due to our faulty lifestyle choices. Eating foods that are high in saturated fat, for example, causes inflammation which could lead to scarring of liver. Consuming too much sugar is also sure to invite liver troubles as it gets stored in the liver as fat and may lead to fatty liver disease.

It's best not to wait for the liver problems to aggravate and take urgent action to reduce inflammation and normalise its function. Foods rich in antioxidants like grapes, blueberries, beetroot, cruciferous vegetables and nuts among others are known to enhance liver function.

There are also herbs and spices that can naturally restore liver function and reverse damage. Dr. Archana Sukumaran, Ayurveda Doctor (BAMS) at Kerala Ayurveda Ltd suggests simple herbs and spices for boosting liver health.

Kutki: The bitter-tasting Picrorhiza, also called ‘sarvaroga nivarini’ or the ultimate cure of all ailments, cleanses liver and gallbladder.

Triphala: Triphala is a combination of three gut-friendly herbs- Gooseberry or Amla, Chebulic Myrobalan or Haritaki and Baheda or Bibhitaki. Primarily used for constipation relief, Triphala also helps in proper functioning of the liver.

Triphala is a well known ayurvedic formulation

Ashwagandha: Ginseng or Ashwagandha helps gain strength and liver balance. Despite its sweet metabolic end-effect (Madhura Vipaka), it restores liver metabolism. It not only imparts strength, but also improves liver health.

While herbs are important, the simple spices that we use daily also do the charm for liver health.

Turmeric: The golden spice of the kitchen is also great for liver. It has hot potency (Ushna Virya) with penetrating action (Tikshna Guna) that removes accumulation of endotoxins from the liver.

Turmeric(Pixabay)

Garlic: The white bulb that flavours all our dishes is also a liver saver. It is high in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant chemicals like allicin, alliin, and ajoene, which improve liver function.

Ginger: Ginger is a prominent spice and a renowned remedy for liver illness. It has chemicals like gingerols and shogaols, which reduce inflammation and improve liver function.

"While these herbs are helpful, each of us has a unique set of characteristics to consider, such as our constitution and current state of health, age, and so on. So pay attention to your body, heart, and mind. Follow your gut instincts. Maintain a straightforward approach. Slow down," says the Ayurveda expert.