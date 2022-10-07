World Mental Health Day 2022: Why is it crucial to know the root cause of mental health issues: Expert answers

World Mental Health Day 2022: It is crucial to get to the root cause of your mental health issues and understand when, why, and how you learn to feel and behave a certain way. Many factors could lead you to develop mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, and so on. Understanding your childhood and past experiences is one of the crucial aspects. These acquired beliefs and feelings are stored as long-term memories in your subconscious mind. It is also associated with your learning experiences. Even if you do not consciously remember these events, it affects your nervous system regulation. Your autonomic nervous system serves to protect you and help you react instantly to threats based on your past experiences. It’s important to release the trapped emotions in your mind and body as they will always feel and respond the same way till your belief changes. (Also read: World Mental Health Day 2022: Tips to de-stress during pregnancy )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Trauma refers to events that change how you think, feel and behave. Some significant traumatic events are abuse, domestic violence, deaths etc. However, unresolved trauma also includes regular encounters such as embarrassment, family issues, heartbreak, etc. Unfulfilled childhood needs are also crucial as they change your core beliefs and narrative in life. Thus, it is essential to understand these experiences to improve your mental health." says Amanda Yoram, Certified Hypnotherapist and RTT Practitioner, in her recent Instagram post. She further shared why it is crucial to get to the root cause of your mental health issues.

1. Understanding your core beliefs

Your subconscious core beliefs serve as the foundation for how you feel and behave in life and they also shape your narrative and perspective in life. Most of the core beliefs get developed between the age of 5 to 7. Core beliefs also influence how you deal with stressors and relate to other people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Understanding your learning experience

You acquire new learning beliefs from every experience in life. These new beliefs are also influenced by your existing narrative and perspective in life. These experiences are stored as long-term memories in your subconscious mind. The feeling and beliefs acquired from the event influence your thoughts, feelings and behaviours in the future.

3. Understanding your unfulfilled childhood needs

Understanding your childhood events provide insights into how it has shaped your core beliefs today. You develop your subconscious beliefs and behaviours rapidly by observing your caregivers and surroundings. You learn how to regulate your emotions and relate to other people from your caregivers and also learn your self-worth from your caregivers at a young age.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}