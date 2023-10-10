World Mental Health Day 2023: 11 powerful quotes to overcome stress by spiritual leaders

Our mental health is an invisible force that controls our thoughts, feelings, emotions and the way we react or respond to situations. The basics of sound mental health are easy to follow, but not prioritised by many. Stress and anxiety have emerged as one of the biggest stressors in modern times. However, according to spiritual leaders, it is our outlook towards our life that often makes us susceptible to stress. Focussing on the present moment, filling our hearts with gratitude and love, and giving up unrealistic expectations are the habits one can inculcate for a happy and stress-free life. (Also read: 10 things you can do for your mental health every day)

Focussing on the present moment, filling our hearts with gratitude and love, and giving up unrealistic expectations are the habits one can inculcate for a happy and stress-free life.(Freepik)

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, here are 11 powerful quotes that will inspire you to build a stronger mental health:

"Call it stress, tension or anxiety - essentially, it is just this: your intelligence has turned against you."

- Sadhguru

2. “Stress and anxiety often come from too much expectation and too much ambition. Then when we don’t fulfill that expectation or achieve that ambition, we experience frustration. Right from the beginning, it is a self-centered attitude."

- Dalai Lama

3. "No job is inherently stressful. What causes stress is our compulsive reaction to challenging situations."

- Sadhguru

4. “Authentic happiness is not linked to an activity; it is a state of being, a profound emotional balance struck by a subtle understanding of how the mind functions.”

Matthieu Ricard

-Matthieu Ricard

5. "When your very nature has become ease and restfulness, then there is no such a thing as stress in you."

- Sadhguru

6. "When there is too much stress or worry, look within."

- The 14th Dalai Lama

7. "When the mind is full of memories and preoccupied by the future, it misses the freshness of the present moment. In this way, we fail to recognise the luminous simplicity of mind that is always present behind the veils of the thought."

- Matthieu Ricard

8. "The mind is a powerful instrument, every thought, every emotion that you create changes the very chemistry of your body."

- Sadhguru

9. "To reach back and help, and expect neither reward nor even thanks. To reach back and help, because that is what spiritual beings do."

- Dr Brian Weiss

10. "Stress is caused by being 'here' but wanting to be 'there'."

- Osho

11. "You must build yourself in such a way that when opportunities open up in your life, your body and mind will not hold you back."

- Sadhguru

