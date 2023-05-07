World Ovarian Cancer Day 2023: History, theme, significance and all you want to know

World Ovarian Cancer Day is observed on May 8th every year to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The day is dedicated to educating people about the symptoms, risk factors, and prevention of this deadly disease. Early detection is crucial for improving the chances of successful treatment, as ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cause of cancer-related deaths in women. World Ovarian Cancer Day aims to spread awareness and promote education to help women around the world detect and treat ovarian cancer at an early stage. By raising awareness and highlighting the importance of early detection, this day hopes to save lives and improve the quality of life for those affected by ovarian cancer. (Also read: Can breakfast cereal or cookies cause ovarian cancer? Here's what experts say )

World Ovarian Cancer Day 2023 theme

World Ovarian Cancer Day aims to spread awareness and promote education to help women around the world detect and treat ovarian cancer at an early stage.(Shutterstock)

The theme for this year's World Ovarian Cancer Day, which takes place annually on May 8th, is "No Woman Left Behind". This is the second year of a three-year-long campaign that aims to raise awareness about the importance of screening, recognizing symptoms, and early diagnosis, particularly among women in underdeveloped and middle-income countries.

History of World Ovarian Cancer Day

Target Ovarian Cancer, the world's largest cancer charity, launched the first World Ovarian Cancer Day in 2013 to support women undergoing treatment and fund life-saving research. The charity was established in 2008 and has since then gained popularity. World Ovarian Cancer Day is now celebrated in more than 32 countries, and Target Ovarian Cancer has joined hands with over a hundred ovarian cancer charities.

World Ovarian Cancer Day significance

World Ovarian Cancer Day is significant because it raises awareness about ovarian cancer, which is often referred to as the "silent killer" due to its vague symptoms and lack of early detection methods. The day also highlights the need for early diagnosis, effective treatments, and support for those affected by ovarian cancer. It aims to bring together patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and organizations to raise awareness and promote action towards reducing the impact of ovarian cancer globally. By encouraging education and awareness, World Ovarian Cancer Day hopes to improve the survival rate and quality of life for those affected by ovarian cancer.

