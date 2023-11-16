World Prematurity Day 2023: Premature birth can be the reason of infant deaths. Sometimes, babies born prematurely can be underdeveloped and also prone to severe infections. To raise awareness on the same, World Prematurity Day is observed every year. The concerns of preterm birth and their families are significant, and to raise awareness and start the conversations revolving around the same, World Prematurity Day is celebrated. Purple is observed as the colour for World Prematurity Day. People observing the special day can wear this colour to show their support. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

World Prematurity Day 2023: Date, history and significance(iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: New parent? Check 10 ways to support the developmental needs of premature babies

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Date:

Every year, World Prematurity Day is celebrated on November 17. This year, World Prematurity Day falls on a Friday.

History:

In 2008, European Parent organisations came together to create a day focused on creating awareness about the concerns of preterm birth on November 17. It was the first international awareness day for preterm birth. Since 2011, the day has been celebrated as World Prematurity Day – the term was coined by March of Dimes.

Significance:

On this day, parents, health organisations, non-profit organisations, government bodies, societies, communities, companies, media and individuals come together to discuss the concerns of preterm birth and how it can affect the baby and the family. It also helps in creating conversations regarding improvement of health care facilities to address such health concerns of preterm birth. It also helps in reinforcing preventive measures that can help the babies to stay away from deadly infections and other diseases. On this day, people come together to encourage research related to the concerns of preterm birth and help in addressing them with innovative approaches. The global theme for this year's World Prematurity Day is - Small actions, big impact: Immediate skin-to-skin care for every baby everywhere.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.