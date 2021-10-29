Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World Psoriasis Day: How Vitamin D can benefit people with psoriasis?

World Psoriasis Day: Vitamin D has become an important therapeutic option in the treatment of psoriasis.
World Psoriasis Day is celebrated on October 29.(World Psoriasis Day)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 10:33 AM IST
By Parmita Uniyal

World Psoriasis Day 2021: Psoriasis a common skin disease that causes red, itchy scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp. The skin condition can make everyday life very difficult for patients which could lead to social isolation and even increase their risk of depression. 

The disease is considered incurable and inflammation is its main cause. Inflammation is a natural reaction of the body to an external attack - bacteria, virus, fungi - and serves to fight infection.

"As per industry sources, Psoriasis affects over 2.6 crore people in India and often leads to social discrimination due to its physical manifestations," says Dr Renu Mathani, DM, FNMN, (USA) Founder of Autoimmunity Treatment.

World Psoriasis Day is celebrated annually on October 29 and aims to increase awareness about the disease and improve access to treatment. This time the global theme is you are #NotAlone.

In recent studies, significant associations between low vitamin D status and psoriasis have been observed. Due to its role in proliferation and maturation of keratinocytes, vitamin D has become an important local therapeutic option in the treatment of psoriasis.

“On this World Psoriasis Day let us look at root cause correction therapies. Megadose vitamin D therapy is need of the hour which works as defence against autoimmunity.” '

The administration of doses higher than 100,000 IU of vitamin D is considered a megadose.

"From time immemorial, vitamin D has played a vital role in commanding our whole body into a state of wellbeing. The role of vitamin D goes beyond the regulation of calcium and bone health. Low levels of vitamin D can drastically impact a person's physical and mental well being. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to various health problems, including cognitive decline, depression, osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, autoimmune diseases and cancer," says Dr Mathani.

"Vitamin D in its active form is actually a master hormone that controls at least 200 genes in our cells. Following the discovery of vitamin D receptors throughout the body, its role in the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases is gaining momentum. It is being positioned as the critical aspect in immune system functioning and gut homeostasis too. Vitamin D empowers the immune system against viruses, bacteria, and other microorganisms. Vitamin D is not an optional supplement. It is a non-negotiable cellular necessity," concludes Dr Mathani.

