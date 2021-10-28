World Stroke Day: Sleeping too much? You may be at increased risk of stroke

World Stroke Day: Are you among those who struggle to catch some shut-eye or the ones who do not leave any opportunity to hit the pillow? According to studies, not only lack of sleep could lead to health troubles, too much of it can increase risk of a stroke. A stroke typically occurs when blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted or reduced which may damage the brain tissues.

"Not only sleeping less is harmful for body but excessive sleep is also associated with increased risk of certain diseases including stroke," says Dr Jaideep Bansal - Director & HOD - Neurology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh.

A good night's sleep can offer an array of restorative benefits for our heart, digestion, nervous system and mental well-being. "During sleep multiple functions are carried out by our body. Sleep is essential as it relieves mental fatigue, improves memory, regulates metabolism, repair the wear and tear of body and improve immunity," says Dr Bansal. But apparently sleeping excessively could do more damage than good. Recent studies have shown that sleeping more than nine hours per night may predispose the person for stroke and increase their risk of stroke by 85 per cent.

"How excessive sleep is associated with occurrence of stroke is not clearly understood but studies have shown that people who sleep too much may have increased cholesterol levels and may gain weight, both are risk factors for stroke. In addition, people who sleep too much may have sedentary lifestyle and may have depression which are also related to increased risk of stroke," says the expert.

People may face sleep disorders post having a stroke too. After a stroke, some people may not feel sleepy at night or waking up in the morning may be difficult for them as their sleep-wake schedule is no longer affected by sunlight and the darkness of night according to American Stroke Association.

"Stroke may cause various sleep disorders like- lack of sleep (insomnia), excessive sleep (hypersonic), restless leg syndrome, obstructive sleep apnoea and sleep behaviour disorder," says Dr Bansal.

"Obstructive sleep apnea is known risk factor for stroke. Excessive daytime sleepiness is part of OSA," according to Dr Bansal.

