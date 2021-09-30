World Vegetarian Day 2021: Know all about its date, history, significance

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic started, several studies and researches suggested that certain foods or diets may offer protection against the novel coronavirus and plant-based diets most topped the list. A study published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health found that health professionals who reported following diets that are vegetarian, vegan or pescatarian (those that exclude meat but include fish) had a lower risk of developing moderate-to-severe Covid-19.

Another study presented at week's European Congress on Obesity (ECO) found that vegetarians appear to have a healthier biomarker profile than meat-eaters. As we enter October, we are entering Vegetarian Awareness Month or Month of Vegetarian Food to create awareness about the ethical, environmental, health and humanitarian benefits of a vegetarian lifestyle.

Date:

Established by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977 and endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978, World Vegetarian Day is observed annually around the globe on October 1.

History:

Vegetarianism was frequently referred to as a Pythagorean Diet, before the popularization of the term ‘vegetarian’ in the mid-1800s. Ancient Greek philosopher and mathematician Pythagoras was an early advocate for the diet hence, it was named after him.

It is interesting to note that vegetarianism has been present in India since the 5th Century BCE, though the concept is also clearly present in Buddhism, which originated between the fifth and sixth centuries, in plant-based staples such as tofu which have been consumed in China for more than 2,000 years, in Indonesian, Japanese and Thai cuisines and also on the African continent before the European colonization. It became more mainstream in the US and UK in the 1960s and gathered additional momentum in the 1970s which led the North American Vegetarian Society to establish October 1 as World Vegetarian Day in 1977 “to promote the joy, compassion and life-enhancing possibilities of vegetarianism.”

Significance:

A vegetarian diet focuses on vegetables, seeds, legumes, fruits, nuts and grains and also includes animal products such as eggs, dairy and honey, that are obtained without involving the death of an animal or the consumption of its meat. The World Vegetarian Day is celebrated to emphasize environmental considerations, animal welfare and rights issues and personal health benefits to encourage people into ditching animal products.

It taps into the studies which highlight that vegetarian diet have proven health benefits. The day is also marked to raise awareness about saving animals‚ lives and helping to preserve the Earth.

