Astrological prediction for January 9
Astrological prediction for January 9
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 9

  Daily horoscope: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs for January 9.
hindustantimes.com, Delhi
JAN 09, 2021 06:31 AM IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A loan given to someone is likely to be returned. Some promising career options may come to those looking for suitable employment. Peace and harmony at home will give you immense mental satisfaction. Those not adequately prepared for a journey can face difficulties. Profits are set to rise, as property starts giving better returns. A little praise may keep you glowing the whole day today! Those allergic need to be extra careful with what they eat.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to dominate your mind, but meeting lover today may pose difficulties.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra


*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some of you are likely to go the extra mile to achieve perfect figure and physique. A new mode of conveyance is set to ease your commuting problems. The day promises to brighten up for those feeling downcast. You can balance too many tasks today. Creative people are likely to earn through their talents. Talk about your promotion can reach your ears. Someone close will help you in sorting things out on the domestic front. A new purchase will help you keep up with the rivals.

Love Focus: You are likely to hurt someone from the opposite camp who holds you in high esteem.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo


*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Homemakers are likely to overdo things on the home front. An activity at home can keep you totally engrossed and entertained. A lucky draw can make you a property owner overnight. Chance for a change of scene is indicated for some. Marketing personnel can expect a challenging, but exciting assignment. Fresh air and physical activity will do your health a whale of a good. You can get more conscious of your financial situation and get into the saving mode.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are likely for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries


*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Some of you can start morning or evening walks. Impressing those who matter will be easy. House searchers may come across an excellent bargain. An expensive gift to someone important is likely to open many doors for you. A competitive situation will force you to out think your rivals. Those seeking a favourable posting will need to play their cards really well. Some legwork may be required for releasing funds for a new venture.

Love Focus: Some cracks on the romantic front can become apparent, so take immediate steps for saving the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo


*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some of you will work towards achieving peak physical fitness. This is a great day to meet people you love. Negativity on the domestic front can get you off mood. Someone may need your help, so be available. You are likely to impress those who matter to further your career. Financial stability is foreseen for some. Those unwell for the past few days can expect their condition to improve. Don’t buy or sell property today as stars appear unfavourable.

Love Focus: Young couples and newlyweds will be able to work out their differences and bring in better understanding.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6,3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini


*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will need to take up all the pending work before it becomes unmanageable. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. Excellent health is foreseen. Opportunity you had been waiting for is set to arrive soon, so get ready to seize it. Your brilliant academic performance is likely to get you noticed. Those seeking placement can get an offer they simply can’t refuse! Your financial health is likely to encourage you to go on a shopping spree and splurge.

Love Focus: You may feel spouse’s lack of love and concern, but delve deeper before you jump to conclusions.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius


*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will be able to raise finances for buying an expensive utility item. You can be forced to attend a family event that you are not keen on. Health remains excellent. Your soft approach and soothing words will help placate frayed tempers. Remain alert on the road. Your efficiency at work is likely to surprise all. Pending tasks will be cleared through your own efforts. A monetary award or some kind of recognition is in store for some.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to enjoy nature with a loved one.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer


*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A recently concluded family function is likely to bring you back into the mainstream. A change of scene is foreseen and may take some on a short journey. This day is excellent for getting what you have set your mind on. A concerted effort will be required to get into the inner professional circle. There is much scope for negotiating a better salary, so don’t let go of efforts. Neglecting health and indulging in excesses may cost you dear.

Love Focus: Someone you have an instant liking for may begin to take interest in you on the romantic front, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries


*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You can expect to find a peaceful atmosphere at home. Going out together to someplace happening cannot be ruled out. Those in property business can find the day profitable. This is the day to rejoice as nothing can go wrong on both professional and personal fronts. Work front will seem inviting to some as a new colleague who you can count upon joins in. You may end up losing money in speculation, if you are not careful. Don’t neglect something that needs to be done on the health front.

Love Focus: You will need to clear the air with lover regarding a misunderstanding.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo


*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may find a trip to the countryside with your near and dear ones most refreshing and rejuvenating. A timely submission of something important is likely to save you a lot of hassle. A positive development on the academic front is likely to give students a morale boost. Shopaholics can spend more than they had intended to. Family will be supportive of your endeavours. Despite being irregular in workouts, you will be able to lead a healthy life. Financially, you will not feel the crunch, as money comes to you from various sources.

Love Focus: Some of you may need to bring the fun element back into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo


*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A previous investment promises good returns. You can remain busy in setting up the house. Health remains satisfactory. Your luck turns favourable today. Don’t undertake anything connected with property today as stars appear unfavourable. Some of you are likely to participate in a religious ceremony connected with wedding or otherwise. You can be apprised of your performance by your boss today.

Love Focus: Love is certainly in the air and those seeking it will find it.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra


*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Enjoy a long drive with lover today! Business, especially retail business, will look up as footfalls increase. An inheritance may come your way in the form of property or cash. It is about time you started taking your own decisions. Financial problems can force you to make compromises in your quality of life. Some of you will need to take a good grip of the situation on the domestic front. Meeting old friends and relations is on the cards and will help cheer you up.

Love Focus: You may find lover too busy to give you any time, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius


The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com (Dr Prem Kumar Sharma)or support@askmanisha.com (Manisha Koushik)

