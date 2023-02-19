How to find your soulmate

We all dream of our soulmates in our adolescence, but for most of us the dream dies as we mature and face the realities of life. It’s important not to lose the vibe of finding a soulmate, but keep the dreams augered in reality. If you’re looking for a soulmate simply because you’re lonely, then it's time to step back. You have to like your own company; you have to be at peace with yourself. Have a healthy amount of skepticism when it comes to the term soulmate, but always be open to receive this miracle if it were to happen to you.

BE CONTENT

No matter how counter-intuitive it sounds, you have to be content when you’re single. No one is going to appear magically and make life whole again and give it meaning, for you’re already whole and you give life meaning. Your self within is what posits meaning; nothing is ever “found” in the external world. Learn to love yourself before you seek out your soulmate. You also develop a healthy dose of confidence when you begin to get comfortable with your single status. You’re looking, yes, but you’re not ready to “settle”.

YOU DO “YOU”

You have all these ideas about what your ideal mate will be like, but have you taken a moment to consider that your “soulmate” may also have such a list. The probabilities are high that they also have specific needs and wants and are looking for someone who will mirror their expectations. It’s time to get honest with yourself, do you really have many desirable traits or is there a need to put work in that department. Before you begin, make sure to jot down your own expectations when it comes to your soulmate. Once you put things down on paper, you’ve clearly set those intentions and the universe works speedily to manifest those thought-forms. Serendipitously, you may suddenly watch your soulmate appear if your thought-forms were strong enough to gather momentum in the spiritual world. Visualization always works wonders.

LET GO OF EXPECTATIONS

Be open and receptive to the synchronicities sent to you by the universe and be prepared to be surprised. Yes I told you to write your expectations in the previous paragraph, but now, I’m telling you to let it go! How does that work? No, it’s not that counter-intuitive if you contemplate it thus. You set those intentions, so the universe now knows what you expect. But your wants may not be in alignment to what you truly “need” to evolve and grow. The universe works with the laws of karma and the person who is in fact your karmic other-half will appear before you and they may be polar opposite to what you expected.

OPPOSITES ATTRACT

But they are what you need and if such a thing happens, be ready to embrace the one that has been sent your way by the universe. You’ll be surprised! Often, our desires are not clear in our heads either. We tend to fall in love with an archetype, someone who represents either a pop culture icon, a celebrity, a fictional character or a parent and this is surface level attraction. But there is something brewing deep inside the cauldron of your subconscious that you’re simply not aware of. Always trust your instincts and never allow internal prejudice to color your point of view when choosing a mate and please take your time to decide. If they’re indeed your soulmate, they’re not going anywhere mate!

IT'S BAD KARMA

Never be deluded into thinking that a married person is your soulmate, because even if they are, the karmic backlash from breaking up a marriage is not something you’ll want. If you’ve ever had such a feeling about a married person, then it’s best to just walk away for the time being. Who knows, one day you might meet to find that their relationship status has changed and maybe, at that point you both might be available to start something new. Such cases do happen and sometimes time and maturity are key ingredients to a successful soulmate relationship.

BE APPROACHABLE

A smiling confident face makes heads turn. Don’t believe me, try it. Of course, get your teeth done or else attraction might shift to revulsion, you get the point. Out for a walk? Put on that smile. An appointment with the dentist? Put on that smile, okay, maybe that one’s a huge ask, but basically always have a friendly face. It disarms people when they see a smile and helps you get more email ids and phone numbers, so keep that in mind. Humans engage in a high percentage of non-verbal communication, so watch the body language and the micro expressions. When you smile genuinely, the person before you feel relaxed and they start mirroring your relaxed and comfortable disposition. It’s also true that you get a true glimpse of someone when they’re relaxed and comfortable to let their guard down and be themselves.

DON’T OBSESS

The soulmate concept is idealistic and through our rose tinted glasses, we tend to overlook red flags. Don’t fall into the trap of a narcissist believing they’re your soulmate; chemistry is not kismet! Flow like the river and let the universe guide you to the destination, but keep in mind that the journey is as important as the final point, so enjoy!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tina Mukerji She is a soul guide working with Astrology, Tarot, Psychism, Yoga, Tantra, Breathwork and Mantras. She works to discover the inherent archetypes, by studying astrological charts....view detail