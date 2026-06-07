Parents aren’t waiting to pass down wealth

WSJ Weekend Reads is a showcase for the wide range of great feature writing at WSJ. Let us know what you think by emailing editor Cristina Lourosa-Ricardo at cristina.lourosa@wsj.com (if you’re reading this in your inbox, you can just hit reply).

Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Supergirl. Odysseus. The movies vying for our attention this summer have big names and budgets.

Young bankers learn quickly that pants should have belt loops, watches shouldn’t be flashy and you never dress better than the boss .

That convenience store on the side of the road now has gas pumps, charging stations and mahi mahi tacos .

Retailers could soon charge people different prices for the same merchandise based on their online behavior. Lawmakers are trying to stop it.

Some cruisegoers do nothing but relax. Others do everything. Columnist Dawn Gilbertson went all-in on a recent cruise , from 7 a.m. workouts to sushi-making lessons.

We think of anesthesia as something that puts us in a deep sleep. But what happens to our brain is actually more complicated.

About one quarter of white-collar workers are stalling in their careers right before their peak earning years.

The Obama Presidential Center , slated to open this month, includes a public library, basketball court and a sweeping view.

As America nears its 250th birthday, it faces three key questions about future economic opportunity, global engagement and the role of government.

These parents are choosing to share their wealth while they’re still around to watch their kids and grandkids use it.

Sports editor Joshua Robinson brings you on-the-ground reporting and insights from the biggest tournament in the world, plus a weekly tour of WSJ’s unique take on sports. Sign up for our Sports newsletter .

Enjoy your weekend with these and all the great reads below.

We also delve into the questions facing American capitalism and take a peek at the Obama Presidential Center and the summer’s buzziest movies.

The Graybills are among a growing rank of parents who are forgoing inheritances in favor of doling out money to family while they are still alive to see it do some good. This week, Rachel Ensign looks at how the Graybills and others are passing down their wealth in real time.

Dan says their family “can use the money now more than we can use it to watch our stock portfolio go up.”

Vicky and Dan Graybill estimate that they have gifted their adult children and grandchildren about $700,000 over the past few years. And they don’t intend to stop.

This is an edition of the WSJ Weekend Reads newsletter, a weekly look at our most colorful, thought-provoking and original feature stories on the business of life. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here .

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This is an edition of the WSJ Weekend Reads newsletter, a weekly look at our most colorful, thought-provoking and original feature stories on the business of life. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.

PREMIUM Vicky and Dan Graybill with one of their daughters and two grandchildren.

Vicky and Dan Graybill estimate that they have gifted their adult children and grandchildren about $700,000 over the past few years. And they don’t intend to stop.

Dan says their family “can use the money now more than we can use it to watch our stock portfolio go up.”

The Graybills are among a growing rank of parents who are forgoing inheritances in favor of doling out money to family while they are still alive to see it do some good. This week, Rachel Ensign looks at how the Graybills and others are passing down their wealth in real time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} We also delve into the questions facing American capitalism and take a peek at the Obama Presidential Center and the summer’s buzziest movies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We also delve into the questions facing American capitalism and take a peek at the Obama Presidential Center and the summer’s buzziest movies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Enjoy your weekend with these and all the great reads below. Get an Insider’s Guide to the World Cup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Enjoy your weekend with these and all the great reads below. Get an Insider’s Guide to the World Cup {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sports editor Joshua Robinson brings you on-the-ground reporting and insights from the biggest tournament in the world, plus a weekly tour of WSJ’s unique take on sports. Sign up for our Sports newsletter. Leading Off Why Wait to Give? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sports editor Joshua Robinson brings you on-the-ground reporting and insights from the biggest tournament in the world, plus a weekly tour of WSJ’s unique take on sports. Sign up for our Sports newsletter. Leading Off Why Wait to Give? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These parents are choosing to share their wealth while they’re still around to watch their kids and grandkids use it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These parents are choosing to share their wealth while they’re still around to watch their kids and grandkids use it. {{/usCountry}}

As America nears its 250th birthday, it faces three key questions about future economic opportunity, global engagement and the role of government.

{{^usCountry}} Capitalism at a Crossroads {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Capitalism at a Crossroads {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As America nears its 250th birthday, it faces three key questions about future economic opportunity, global engagement and the role of government.

See the Story

As America nears its 250th birthday, it faces three key questions about future economic opportunity, global engagement and the role of government.

.

/

Commemorating the 44th President

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Obama Presidential Center, slated to open this month, includes a public library, basketball court and a sweeping view.

Careers

No Raise or Promotion

No Raise or Promotion

About one quarter of white-collar workers are stalling in their careers right before their peak earning years.

Health

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Health

When We Go Under

We think of anesthesia as something that puts us in a deep sleep. But what happens to our brain is actually more complicated.

Travel

packed itenary

A Packed Itinerary

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Some cruisegoers do nothing but relax. Others do everything. Columnist Dawn Gilbertson went all-in on a recent cruise, from 7 a.m. workouts to sushi-making lessons.

Tech

.

Why You Might Pay More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Retailers could soon charge people different prices for the same merchandise based on their online behavior. Lawmakers are trying to stop it.

Food & Drink

food and drink

Refined Roadtrip Fare

That convenience store on the side of the road now has gas pumps, charging stations and mahi mahi tacos.

Style

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

fashion

Wall Street’s Unwritten Rules

Young bankers learn quickly that pants should have belt loops, watches shouldn’t be flashy and you never dress better than the boss.

Arts & Entertainment

entertainment

The Next Blockbuster

Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Supergirl. Odysseus. The movies vying for our attention this summer have big names and budgets.

Beyond the Newsroom

WSJ | Buy Side: This unique multicooker air fries, bakes, slow cooks and more.

About Us

WSJ Weekend Reads is a showcase for the wide range of great feature writing at WSJ. Let us know what you think by emailing editor Cristina Lourosa-Ricardo at cristina.lourosa@wsj.com (if you’re reading this in your inbox, you can just hit reply).