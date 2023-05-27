7 expert tips to help your pet live a healthy and long life

Who doesn't want their pet to be around for the longest time possible and be hale and hearty during their entire lifetime? A healthy lifestyle and regular veterinary check-ups can keep your pet in the best of their health. What your pet eats can go a long way in ensuring their well-being. Make sure to serve them a balanced diet full of nutrients as per their breed. Setting a healthy routine for your pooch is another way you can ensure a long life and disease-free life for them. It is easy to fight challenges, diseases and infections with a healthy body and an active mind. Spend time with your furry friend, engage them in activities they like doing, and ensure regular exercises for them to keep them agile. (Also read: Tips to keep your pet hydrated amid extreme heat and humidity)

Just like humans, pets require proper care, attention, and a healthy lifestyle to thrive. (Pixabay)

"Ensuring the health and longevity of our beloved pets is a responsibility that every pet owner takes seriously. Just like humans, pets require proper care, attention, and a healthy lifestyle to thrive. From providing a balanced diet to regular veterinary check-ups, there are several important considerations to keep in mind," says Dr Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinary Officer, Supertails.

Dr Kalambi shares with HT Digital guidelines for your furry friend to provide the best possible care, promoting their overall well-being and maximising their lifespan.

1. Balanced diet

Provide your pet with a balanced and nutritious diet appropriate for their species, age, size, and specific dietary needs. Consult with a veterinarian to determine your pet's best food options and feeding schedule.

2. Regular veterinary care

Schedule regular check-ups with a veterinarian to monitor your pet's health, catch any potential issues early, and receive appropriate vaccinations and preventative treatments. Follow the recommended vaccination schedule and maintain an excellent dental hygiene routine.

3. Exercise and mental stimulation

Ensure your pet gets regular exercise and mental stimulation to maintain a healthy weight and overall well-being. Engage in activities such as walks, playtime, puzzle toys, or training sessions that challenge their mind.

4. Preventative healthcare

Protect your pet from parasites like fleas, ticks, and heartworms by using appropriate preventive treatments. Regularly groom your pet and check for any signs of illness or abnormalities.

5. Maintain a safe environment

Create a safe and secure environment for your pet, free from hazards, toxic substances, and potential sources of injury. Pet-proof your home and yard to minimise the risk of accidents.

6. Maintain a healthy weight

Obesity can lead to various health issues in pets. Feed your pet appropriate portion sizes, avoid excessive treats, and provide regular exercise to maintain a healthy weight.

7. Provide mental and emotional well-being

Give your pet attention, love, and companionship. Provide them with a comfortable and enriched living environment. Encourage them to socialise with other animals and people to prevent behavioural issues.

"Remember, each pet is unique, and their specific needs may vary. Consulting with a veterinarian is essential to tailor these guidelines to your pet's specific requirements and health conditions," concludes Dr Kalambi.