Best vegetarian treats for dogs in summer

Summer season can be tough for your furry friends and the merciless heat can leave them dehydrated. It's normal for dogs to be excessively thirsty in summer season but gulping loads of water too quickly can put them at risk of vomiting, bloating, fluid in the lungs or water intoxication. It is best to balance the water intake with consumption of hydrating foods. Fruits and vegetables watermelons, cucumber, carrots etc are high on water content and keep your pet's body cool. You must also keep your pet in a cool area at home as they can get easily dehydrated. (Also read: ABCs of pet nutrition: Understanding the essentials for a healthy and happy furry companion)

While many dog treats contain meat-based ingredients, there are plenty of delicious and nutritious vegetarian options available(Unsplash)

"As the summer heat sets in, it's crucial to keep our furry friends cool and satisfied. While many dog treats contain meat-based ingredients, there are plenty of delicious and nutritious vegetarian options available," says Dr Lalit Kenjale, Vet at Wiggles MyVet.

Here are the best vegetarian treats for dogs suggested by Dr Kenjale during the summer season to ensure they stay happy, healthy, and refreshed.

1. Frozen watermelon bites

Watermelon is a fantastic summer fruit that can also benefit our canine companions. Cut seedless watermelon into small, bite-sized pieces and freeze them. These frozen watermelon bites serve as a tasty and hydrating treat, packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Remember to remove the seeds and rind before serving.

2. Peanut butter and banana popsicles

Peanut butter and bananas make a delightful combination that dogs absolutely love. Mash ripe bananas and mix them with natural, unsalted pet safe peanut butter. Pour the mixture into popsicle moulds or ice cube trays and freeze them. These chilly popsicles are not only delicious but also provide dogs with potassium, healthy fats, and protein. They are a perfect treat to beat the summer heat.

3. Yogurt drops

Plain, unsweetened yogurt is a fantastic source of probiotics and can be a refreshing treat for dogs. Simply drop small spoonsful of yogurt onto a baking sheet and freeze until solid. These yogurt drops are not only a tasty snack but also help support healthy digestion. Be sure to choose yogurt that does not contain any artificial sweeteners or added sugars.

4. Carrot and apple biscuits

Carrots and apples are both nutritious ingredients that offer a crisp texture and natural sweetness. Grate carrots and apples, then mix them with whole wheat flour and a little water to form a dough. Shape the dough into small biscuits and bake them until golden brown. These homemade treats provide dogs with fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, making them a healthy choice for summer snacking.

"When it comes to treating our dogs during the summer, vegetarian options can be both nutritious and refreshing. From frozen watermelon bites to peanut butter and banana popsicles, yogurt drops, and carrot and apple biscuits, there are plenty of delicious choices. These treats not only satisfy their taste buds but also contribute to their overall well-being during the hot summer months. Remember to offer treats in moderation and consult with your veterinarian regarding your dog's specific dietary needs," says Dr Kenjale.

