Is your young dog throwing teenage tantrums? Signs of puberty in dogs

Much like humans, the transition from 'puppyhood' to adolescence for dogs could be tricky and full of challenges. Your sweet puppy can turn into a rebellious 'teenager' due to hormonal changes and reorganisation of the brain. The changes in your growing dog may include not listening to your instructions, taking interest in mingling with other dogs, not taking interest in training, showing a bit of aggression among other things. A puppy starts to show signs of adolescence between 6-12 months and this phase lasts till 18-24 months depending on the breed. Apart from physical changes like change in body shape and size, one can expect changes in their behaviour too. (Also read: Top 6 dog breeds that are perfect for small spaces)

The transformation from being a puppy to an adolescence is an important one and pet parents must spend quality time with their canine friends to support them in this new journey (Megha Mookim)

The transformation from being a puppy to an adolescence is an important one and pet parents must spend quality time with their canine friends to support them in this new journey and also strengthen their bond as they get ready to step into the world of adult dogs. While patience and understanding will help them through this phase, it is also important to be firm and about things that need to be corrected in them.

"Teenage phase is not easy, even with our dogs. This phase marks the change from being a puppy to becoming an adult. It can start any time between six and 12 months and can end between 18 and 24 months. During this time, there are hormonal changes and a reorganisation of the brain," says Dog trainer Nitika Ahlawat in an Instagram post.

Your dog may be more playful in adolescence, but they may not know what's right for them, so intervention by pet parents is important.

"This phase is characterised by more exploration, more play, more interaction with their friends, but they lack the wisdom and experience to think about what is right and wrong. This is also the time when a lot of dogs are given up and are termed as difficult. But we need to remember that this is a phase and through proper management and training, we can get through this," adds Ahlawat.

SIGNS OF PUBERTY IN YOUR PUPPY

Here are signs your dog is no more a puppy and turning into an adolescent:

1. Regression in training: Your dog may not be eager to follow what you taught them as puppy anymore and may display a boisterous behaviour around this time.

2. Parent becoming less important: Your 'teenage' dog may lose interest in spending time with you and may not even respond when you call them.

3. Poor impulse control: Your obedient puppy may suddenly show signs of rebellion. They may display lack in patience or impulse control.

4. Extreme reactions to situations: This is being part of growing up, but the behaviour needs to be addressed with love and patience.

5. Lack of focus/concentration during training sessions: They may not be interested in following instructions but exploring world on their own.

6. Running off to other dogs: Your dog may like to spend more time with other dogs rather than their pet parents. However, it is important to choose their furry companions with care as an aggressive friend could have a bad influence.

7. Being more pushy/rude with other dogs: Pet parents need to watch out for this aggressive behaviour.

