Pet care: What makes a dog truly happy; pet expert shares

We all do things that we think are best for our adorable dog but do we know how to make our canine friend truly happy? With less time in hand, many busy pet parents nowadays feel guilty or worried about their pet's well-being and mental health. Experts say it is the quality that matters rather than quantity that a dog's life can be made happier with nutritious diet, playtime with generous doses of love. A happy pooch would wag the tail, look you in the eye, obey the rules set by you, keep coming back to you and sometimes even dance in excitement upon seeing you. It is not so difficult to win your dog's heart and we have also got you some expert advice. (Also read: World Mental Health Day 2022: Mental, physical health advantages of owning a pet)

“The essence of pet-parent bond is the ‘quality’ over ‘quantity’ rule of thumb. Balanced diet, mental stimulation, playtime and love are essential factors that makes a dog truly happy,” says Dr. Rajni Rajadhyaksha, Senior veterinary officer, Wiggles.

SIGN OF A HAPPY DOG

"They say a high and waggy tail, is perhaps the most well-known sign your dog is a happy pooch. All of us love to come home to our pets greeting us, at the door, a heart-warming sight for sure. After 25 years of being a vet, and having grown up with 4 dogs, and lots of cats all of my life, since I was 6 years old, I still sleep happier snuggling with my pets, in my home," says Dr Rajni.

WHAT MAKES A DOG TRULY HAPPY

Dr Rajni also shares the simple activities that what would raise your dog's happiness quotient several notches up. It's the healthy foods, some interesting toys and puzzles, loads of play time, exercise and your genuine love and care that make them truly happy.

Here are the pointers summed up for you:

• A healthy balanced diet, appropriate for their life stage and needs.

• Adequate mental stimulation with toys like food puzzle, chew toys and playtime.

• Appropriate amount of physical exercise suited to their abilities and life stage.

• Loads of love and affection.

TAKE THEM FOR A STROLL, GIVE THEM A BELLY RUB

Pamper them by spending time with them by taking them on walks. For busy professionals, post dinner time is perfect to bond with their canine friends.

"Squeeze out some valuable time for your pets. Take them for a stroll post dinner, go for a drive where it’s safe for them to take their tongue out, belly rubs and scratches, early morning excursions or treks are all the activities that make dogs very happy," says Dr Rajni.

If you want a healthy and happy pet, bring home a breed that suits your lifestyle (Pixabay)

DO NOT NEGLECT THEM

"A pet dog is a commitment for 15 odd years. When you promise to love and protect your fur baby through all their life stages and make decisions with their best interest in mind, even a waterlogged stick will make them happy. Dogs are pack animals and they love and protect their kin. Make sure they don’t feel abandoned and neglected," says Dr Rajni.

MAKE THEM FEEL SAFE

"If you want a healthy and happy pet, bring home a breed that suits your lifestyle. Do a thorough background check and understand that you will be responsible for a sentient life that feels emotions too. Respect their individual personality and they will feel safe and happy with you as their parent," concludes Dr Rajni.

