Skincare tips for your pet as the weather transitions

Much like humans, dogs too need a fresh skincare routine as the weather transitions from cold to hot. February days have been warmer than usual so far and this necessitates regular grooming for your pets who are not only susceptible to fleas and ticks during this season but also seasonal allergies. If you feel your pet is itching, licking on scratching too much, it's a sign that they may be suffering from an allergy or a dry skin. Prevent your pet from excessive sun exposure and keep them in a cool environment. It's time to give regular baths to your pet and it's important to maintain good hygiene. Proper hydration can also keep your pet's skin in top shape. (Also read: How to make vet visits fun for your pets)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"As the weather warms up in the spring, it's important to take care of your pet's skin to prevent dryness, irritation, and other skin issues," says Dr Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinarian, Supertails.com.

Dr Kalambi suggests these skincare tips for your pet in spring:

1. Regular grooming

Spring can bring an increase in shedding, so it's important to brush your pet regularly to help remove loose fur and prevent matting. Regular grooming can also help distribute natural oils and improve circulation, which can benefit the health of your pet's skin and coat.

2. Protect against fleas and ticks

Spring is prime time for fleas and ticks, so make sure your pet is protected with flea and tick prevention. Talk to your veterinarian about the best product for your pet's specific needs.

3. Watch out for allergies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spring allergies can affect pets just like they affect humans. If you notice your pet itching, licking, or scratching excessively, or if they develop a rash or hot spots, talk to your veterinarian about possible allergies and treatment options.

4. Be mindful of the sun

As the weather warms up, it's important to protect your pet from the sun. Light-coloured or short-haired pets may be at increased risk for sunburn, so consider using a pet-safe sunscreen on exposed areas.

5. Maintain good hygiene

Regular bathing can help keep your pet's skin and coat healthy but be careful not to overdo it. Too much bathing can strip natural oils and cause dry, itchy skin. Aim to bathe your pet once every 4-6 weeks, or as directed by your veterinarian.

6. Provide access to clean, fresh water

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Make sure your pet always has access to clean, fresh water. Check their water bowl frequently and refill as needed throughout the day. You can also consider adding ice cubes to their water bowl to help keep the water cool and refreshing.

7. Offer wet food

Wet food can provide an additional source of hydration for your pet, especially if they don't drink as much water as they should. Consider adding some wet food to your pet's diet or mixing it in with their dry food to help keep them hydrated.

"Overall, staying on top of your pet's hydration needs during the spring can help keep them healthy and happy. If you notice any changes in your pet's behaviour or hydration levels, always consult with your veterinarian for guidance," concludes Dr Kalambi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter