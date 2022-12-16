Tips to dress your pet stylish and warm for the winters

Winter is here and so is the cold. While you get ready to brace against the cold, do remember that our pets need warmth too. Our pets, just like us, are susceptible to feeling cold. Winters are all about staying warm but the added bonus would be looking good while at it. Pet winter clothing should be cosy, warm, and fashionable. Winter offers many opportunities for both useful and adorable accessorising, from dressing your pet up in warm clothing and booties to swaddling him or her in fleece blankets and plush beds, whether you enjoy splurging on canine apparel for any occasion or only consider dressing your dog up to suit the weather. (Also read: Pet care tips: Essentials you need to keep your furry friends warm during winter )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Geetanjali Taragi, Content Lead, Heads Up For Tails, suggested some tips to keep your furry friend stylish and warm.

1. Sweatshirts: Let your furry one strut around in a snuggly sweatshirt. There are different colours available with quirky quotes and designs. Get a sweatshirt that matches your pet's personality.

2. Sweaters: Sweaters are trendy, easy to wear and gentle on your pet. If you wish to twin with your pet, then get matching knit sweaters and stay warm and stylish together. Your pet's torso and, occasionally, legs are kept warm and covered by a sweater that encircles them like a cosy hug. you can even get pet flannel pyjamas as they will offer an additional layer on a chilly winter evening.

3. Jackets: Before you strap on their leash, get your furry one ready for the cold walks with a thick jacket. Take your pick from quilted or reversible jackets. And if your pet is feeling fancy, you can also get them a star-studded jacket. By attaching your pet's leash to a ring on the back of a jacket or vest, you may even use it as a harness. Make sure the jacket fits snugly enough to prevent your dog from slipping out if you use it as a harness.

