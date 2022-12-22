Winter is here and so is the cold. Time to get your sweaters out and hot chocolate ready. And while you get ready to brace for the cold, do remember that our pets need the warmth too, just like us. It's important to take care of your pet's skin during the winter season, just as you would your own. Our body needs to maintain a balance of chemicals, bacteria, and moisture to stay soft, supple, and comfortable. This is the case with our fur babies too. They too face similar issues, and their skin needs extra protection to keep winter-related skin ailments away. By taking a few extra steps to protect your pet's skin in the winter, you can help keep them healthy and happy throughout the season. (Also read: Ways to look after your pet's grooming needs this winter )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head, Zigly shares a few tips to take care of our pet's skin this winter.

1. Keep your pet groomed: Regular grooming can help keep your pet's skin and coat healthy and prevent dry, flaky skin. Use a brush or comb that is appropriate for your pet's coat type and be sure to brush in the direction of hair growth.

2. Keep your pet hydrated: Dehydration can lead to dry, itchy skin, so make sure your pet has access to clean, fresh water at all times. You may need to increase the amount of water your pet drinks during the winter months, as the dry indoor air can contribute to dehydration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Use a humidifier: Dry indoor air can also dry out your pet's skin. Using a humidifier can help add moisture to the air and keep your pet's skin hydrated.

4. Avoid hot baths: Hot water can strip your pet's skin of its natural oils, leading to dry, itchy skin. Use lukewarm water instead and avoid using shampoo too frequently. If your pet needs a bath, use a moisturizing shampoo or conditioner to help soothe and hydrate their skin.

5. Consult your veterinarian: If you notice that your pet's skin is excessively dry or itchy, or if they have any skin problems that persist despite your efforts to keep their skin healthy, it's a good idea to consult your veterinarian. They can help diagnose any underlying skin conditions and recommend the appropriate treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON