What is brucella canis, the incurable dog disease pet parents should know about?

Brucella canis is a bacterial disease that's incurable in dogs and causes infertity, mobility, and fatigue issues in the canines. Recently, the disease was in focus after it infected humans in UK. While it causes only mild symptoms in humans like fever, loss of appetite, headache, fatigue etc, in dogs it can be severe. Treating bacterial infection can be tough as the virus persists in the body and while symptoms can be managed, totally eliminating the bacteria from the system is usually not possible. Brucella Canis mostly affects the reproductive and lymphatic systems of dogs. Fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, and no desire to exercise or play are common symptoms. (Also read: Preventing dog bites: How to understand a dog's body language and spot early signs of aggression) Brucella Canis, a bacterial infection that infects dogs, is not widely known, but its impact on canine health should not be underestimated. (Freepik)

"Brucella Canis, a bacterial infection that infects dogs, is not widely known, but its impact on canine health should not be underestimated. This enigmatic disease can cause a range of symptoms, leaving dog owners concerned about their beloved pets," says Dr Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinary Officer, Supertails.

Let's understand from Dr Kalambi the symptoms, causes, and potential treatments in order to shine light on this often-overlooked health issue for dogs.

Symptoms

In dogs, the symptoms of Brucella Canis infection can vary widely, making diagnosis challenging. Fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, and a desire to exercise or play are all common symptoms. Infected female dogs may experience pregnancy complications such as infertility, sudden abortions, and stillbirths. Male dogs can have testicular infections and abscesses. It's crucial to remember that some ill dogs may not exhibit any observable symptoms, which complicates the diagnosis.

Causes

Brucella Canis is caused by the bacterium Brucella canis and mostly affects the reproductive and lymphatic systems of dogs. The most frequent method HPV is transmitted is by contact with infected bodily fluids such as urine, saliva, or reproductive secretions. Breeding or contact with contaminated objects or surfaces can pass the disease to dogs. Because of its proclivity to remain in the body for lengthy periods of time without showing clinical symptoms, Brucella Canis is a major hazard in breeding facilities, shelters, and multi-dog families.

Treatment

Because of the infection's predisposition to persist in the body, treating Brucella Canis in dogs can be tough. Veterinarians routinely prescribe a combination of medicines to manage symptoms and reduce bacterial load. Total bacterial eradication, on the other hand, is unusual. Management strategies include isolating sick dogs to prevent transmission and regularly checking their health. Spaying or neutering unwell dogs might also aid in disease prevention. Adherence to veterinary standards and prompt action are essential in the treatment of Brucella canis.

"While Brucella Canis is not as well-known as some other canine infections, it has a significant impact on dog health and breeding programs. Signs and risks of Brucella Canis must be regularly monitored by dog owners and breeders. To reduce the transmission and effect of this bacterial infection in the canine population, early detection, adequate veterinary care, and safe breeding procedures are crucial. By being alert and cautious, we may better protect our four-legged pals from this lesser-known health risk," concludes Dr Kalambi.

