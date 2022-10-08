3 delicious dessert recipes for weekend binge

Weekend is the time to unwind and indulge in your favourite treats and if you have a sweet tooth, what better than trying out some interesting and unique dessert recipes that will satiate your taste buds. Considering the festival season has just started and countdown to Diwali has also begun, the preparation for rustling up some delicious desserts is a must. If you aren't a fan of Indian mithais and would love to bake instead these desserts are good options for your festival binge too. (Also read: Make these delectable sugar-free sweets from dates)

So, whether you are a chocolate lover or prefer fruity flavours, here are some delicious dessert options for you to indulge on a weekend shared by Chef Rajesh, Pastry Chef, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach.

1. Chocolate dome surprise

Chocolate cremeaux

Ingredients

70% dark chocolate – 100 gm

Milk – 100 ml

Fresh Cream – 50 ml

Eggs – 2 nos

Sugar - 70 gms

Method

- Boil milk, cream and sugar.

- Beat eggs and add temper boil mix into the eggs.

- Add the mixture to the chocolate

- Blend it to smooth texture

Chocolate micro corals

Ingredients

Eggs – 2 nos

Sugar – 80 gms

Cocoa powder – 20 gms

Flour – 40 gms

Method

- Beat egg and sugar for 10 minutse

- Fold cocoa powder and flour.

- Pipe the mixture in a paper cup

- Microwave the mixture for 1 minute

- Place the cups upside down after microwave

2. Raspberry Lamingtons

Lamingtons

Unsalted butter – 125 gm

Castor sugar – 230 gm

Eggs – 2 nos

Vanilla pod – 1 nos

Flour – 250 gms

Baking powder - 5 gm

Milk – 125 ml

Method

- Mix cream butter castor sugar till smooth and fluffy

- Add eggs gradually to creaming mixture

- Sieve flour and baking powder fold the to the butter mixture

- Lastly add milk to the mixture

- Bake at 180 degree for 20 minutes

Raspberry jam

Frozen raspberry – 250gm

sugar – 420gm

lemon juice – 20 ml

pectin NH – 16 gms

Method

- Cook raspberry with sugar and lemon juice

- Add pectin at 40 degree

- Cook till 103 degree

- Store in a container

Assembly

Bake the lamingtons keep on the cooling rack whisk the raspberry jam till smooth dip the lamingtons in

jam and coat with desiccated coconut topped with fresh fruits

3. Passion fruit and coconut duo

Ingredients

Passion fruit mousse

Passion fruit puree – 200 ml

Sugar – 80 gms

White chocolate – 100 gms

Semi whipped cream – 200 gms

Gelatin – 8 gms

Method

- Boil puree with sugar add to chocolate emulsify to smooth ganache

- Melt the gelatin and add to ganache

- Lastly fold the semi-whipped cream

Passion fruit cremeaux

Passion fruit puree – 200 ml

Eggs yolk – 6nos

Sugar – 90 gms

Butter – 35 gms

Gelatin – 4 gms

Method

- Boil puree add to yolks

- Cook till 82 degree till eggs get pasteurize

- Blend it and gelatin and butter

Coconut pie

Eggs – 3 nos

Sugar – 90 gms

Butter – 20 gms

Milk – 60 ml

Dedicated coconut – 90 gms

Refined flour – 30 gms

Method

- Beat eggs and sugar

- Add milk and melted butter

- Last fold coconut and flour

- Bake at 180 degree for 12 minutes

