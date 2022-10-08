3 delicious dessert recipes for weekend binge
Here are some interesting and unique dessert recipes to try this weekend that are sure to satiate your sweet tooth.
Weekend is the time to unwind and indulge in your favourite treats and if you have a sweet tooth, what better than trying out some interesting and unique dessert recipes that will satiate your taste buds. Considering the festival season has just started and countdown to Diwali has also begun, the preparation for rustling up some delicious desserts is a must. If you aren't a fan of Indian mithais and would love to bake instead these desserts are good options for your festival binge too. (Also read: Make these delectable sugar-free sweets from dates)
So, whether you are a chocolate lover or prefer fruity flavours, here are some delicious dessert options for you to indulge on a weekend shared by Chef Rajesh, Pastry Chef, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach.
1. Chocolate dome surprise
Chocolate cremeaux
Ingredients
70% dark chocolate – 100 gm
Milk – 100 ml
Fresh Cream – 50 ml
Eggs – 2 nos
Sugar - 70 gms
Method
- Boil milk, cream and sugar.
- Beat eggs and add temper boil mix into the eggs.
- Add the mixture to the chocolate
- Blend it to smooth texture
Chocolate micro corals
Ingredients
Eggs – 2 nos
Sugar – 80 gms
Cocoa powder – 20 gms
Flour – 40 gms
Method
- Beat egg and sugar for 10 minutse
- Fold cocoa powder and flour.
- Pipe the mixture in a paper cup
- Microwave the mixture for 1 minute
- Place the cups upside down after microwave
2. Raspberry Lamingtons
Lamingtons
Unsalted butter – 125 gm
Castor sugar – 230 gm
Eggs – 2 nos
Vanilla pod – 1 nos
Flour – 250 gms
Baking powder - 5 gm
Milk – 125 ml
Method
- Mix cream butter castor sugar till smooth and fluffy
- Add eggs gradually to creaming mixture
- Sieve flour and baking powder fold the to the butter mixture
- Lastly add milk to the mixture
- Bake at 180 degree for 20 minutes
Raspberry jam
Frozen raspberry – 250gm
sugar – 420gm
lemon juice – 20 ml
pectin NH – 16 gms
Method
- Cook raspberry with sugar and lemon juice
- Add pectin at 40 degree
- Cook till 103 degree
- Store in a container
Assembly
Bake the lamingtons keep on the cooling rack whisk the raspberry jam till smooth dip the lamingtons in
jam and coat with desiccated coconut topped with fresh fruits
3. Passion fruit and coconut duo
Ingredients
Passion fruit mousse
Passion fruit puree – 200 ml
Sugar – 80 gms
White chocolate – 100 gms
Semi whipped cream – 200 gms
Gelatin – 8 gms
Method
- Boil puree with sugar add to chocolate emulsify to smooth ganache
- Melt the gelatin and add to ganache
- Lastly fold the semi-whipped cream
Passion fruit cremeaux
Passion fruit puree – 200 ml
Eggs yolk – 6nos
Sugar – 90 gms
Butter – 35 gms
Gelatin – 4 gms
Method
- Boil puree add to yolks
- Cook till 82 degree till eggs get pasteurize
- Blend it and gelatin and butter
Coconut pie
Eggs – 3 nos
Sugar – 90 gms
Butter – 20 gms
Milk – 60 ml
Dedicated coconut – 90 gms
Refined flour – 30 gms
Method
- Beat eggs and sugar
- Add milk and melted butter
- Last fold coconut and flour
- Bake at 180 degree for 12 minutes
