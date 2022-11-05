3 most delicious guava recipes to enjoy in the winter season

Guava is one of the largest produced fruits in India. If you aren't already a lover of this miracle fruit, you will be after learning about its wealth of health advantages. Guavas, which are rich in lycopene, antioxidants, and vitamin C, can work wonders for your skin and immune system. Being a nutritional powerhouse, it is also abundant in vitamin A, manganese, and folate, all of which help to increase fertility. It has a green exterior and a white to pink inside with a mildly sweet flavour and distinctive aroma. Our grandparents lauded the guava fruit as one of the great fruits for its countless health advantages in addition to its adaptability. Check out some of the most delicious and healthy guava recipes that you must try. (Also read: 3 delicious and healthy Sitaphal (Custard apple) recipes you must try )

Guava jam

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Guava jam recipe (istockphoto)

Ingredients:

3 guavas

¼ tsp salt

¾ cup castor sugar

A pinch of red chilli powder

Method:

1. Peel the guavas and roughly chop them and transfer them to a nonstick pan.

2. Heat the pan, add salt and sugar, and cook till the guava softens. Set aside to cool completely.

3. Transfer the guava mixture to a blender jar and blend to a smooth paste. Strain the jam and store it in an airtight container and use it as required.

2. Guava sorbet

(Recipe by Clinical Nutritionist, Harlene Bhasin)

Guava sorbet recipe (istockphoto)

Ingredients:

Guavas: 2 (ripped & chopped)

Sugar: 1/2 cup

Lemon Juice: ½ tsp

Red Food Color: ½ tsp

Method:

1. Combine the guavas, sugar and 1 cup of water in a pan and bring it to a boil.

2. Simmer for 10-15 minutes till the guavas soften and the sugar syrup is of one-string consistency. Cool slightly and blend in a liquidizer.

3. Strain through a sieve and add the lemon juice and red food colour so that the mixture turns pink in colour. Mix well and cool completely.

4. Pour into a shallow container. Cover and freeze till it is firm. Serve in small scoops.

3. Guava ice cream

(Recipe from Instagram/@magic.cookbook)

Guava ice cream recipe (pinterest)

Ingredients:

3 medium size Guava / Amrood (1/4 guava chopped into very small cubes)

¼ cup water

½ cup Whipping Cream

½ cup Milk

½ cup Condensed Milk

¼ cup Sugar

½ tbsp Salt

½ tsp chilli flaxes

Pinch of green or red food colour (optional)

½ tbsp Red Chilli Powder (for garnishing)

Method:

1. Take the guavas remove the seeds and chop them roughly. In a blender add chopped guavas and water and grind well.

2. Take out the puree in a bowl, and add pinch of green colour. In a mixing bowl add whipping cream and beat well until it becomes fluffy and soft.

3. Then add condensed milk, milk, sugar and salt and mix well. Once everything is mixed well add grind guava puree, chopped guava pieces and chilli flaxes to it. Mix it with a soft hand.

4. Keep this mixture in a deep freezer for almost 4 hours. Take out and mix it slightly and again keep it in the freezer for 4 hours or more.

5. Now the chilled guava ice cream is ready to serve. Garnish the ice cream with a pinch of red chilli powder and enjoy.

