5 easy Ayurvedic recipes to boost immunity, appetite and digestion
National Nutrition Week 2022: Ayurveda expert Dr Archana Sukumaran suggests 5 Ayurvedic recipes that can boost your overall wellness.
While we all achieve our daily targets and finish chores, we seldom focus on little things that impact our health in a big way. Eating the right food at the right time in the perfect quantity can at times make a lot of difference in our overall wellness. Low energy levels, headaches, fatigue, poor digestion, poor appetite, frequent bouts of cough and cold are often ignored and tagged as minor health issues. However, all these symptoms are sign of a poor immunity and neglect of health. Ayurveda believes in a holistic approach to health and focuses on prevention. There are certain foods that one can have on a daily basis to boost energy levels, appetite, sleep, heart health, cut cholesterol, and improve digestion. (Also read: Ayurvedic rules to consume honey: Health benefits, how to eat, dos and don'ts)
Here are 5 easy Ayurvedic recipes you can try to improve your overall health, as suggested by Dr Archana Sukumaran of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.
1. Kharjuradi mantha (daily energy drink)
Dates or kharjura are an excellent source of energy, according to Ayurveda. Kharjuradi mantha is an instant energy drink loaded with the goodness of dates - fibre, proteins, and minerals. This brightly sweet and gently sour drink is an excellent tonic to relieve anaemia, thirst, and exertion. It helps to rebuild your ojas or vitality.
Ingredients
Seedless dates- 30g
Seedless grapes- 50g
Pomegranate seeds- ½ Pomegranate
Tamarind juice - ½ tsp
Amla powder- 1 pinch
Jaggery - 2 tsp
Cold water- 2 cups
Method of preparation
Soak all the ingredients in cold water for 2-3 hours. Then blend it in a mixer grinder, add 2-3 cups of cold water, and stir well before drinking.
2. Mukkudi (Medicated buttermilk)
Mukkudi or khala is a vibrant, soul-soothing Ayurvedic drink made with buttermilk. Mukkudi is integral to restoring the digestive fire in Karkidaka chikitsa, the wellness regimen for the monsoon practised in the Kerala tradition of Ayurveda. This buttery and savoury drink is one of the best appetisers in Ayurveda. This excellent tonic is loaded with Indian spices for all your digestive issues.
Ingredients
Ginger- 2 small piece
Garlic- 4-5 cloves
Coriander seeds- ½ tsp
Cumin - ½ tsp
Pepper powder- ¼ tsp
Ajwain- ¼ tsp
Turmeric powder- 1 pinch
Asafoetida - 1 pinch
Curry leaves - 2-3 leaves
Neem leaver- 1-2 leaflets
Salt - as per taste
Buttermilk- 3 cup
Method of preparation
Grind ginger, garlic, curry leaves, and neem leaves in a mixer grinder; roast and grind coriander seeds, cumin, pepper, and ajwain. Take a kadai, add 3 cups of buttermilk, and add the before-mentioned grounded paste. Let it boil for 1 minute. Add enough salt, one pinch of turmeric powder, and a pinch of asafoetida, and cook for 1 minute.
3. Mudga yusha (Medicated green gram soup)
Yusha is a medicated soup that rejuvenates you on a tiring day. It is loaded with protein, fibre, and iron and is an excellent choice to optimise your blood sugar level. It is easy to digest and rich in nutrients, hence recommended as the first choice of nutrition after detoxifying panchakarma procedures in Ayurveda.
Ingredients
Green gram- ½ cup
Pepper - ½ tsp
Dry ginger powder- ¼ tsp
Salt - as per taste
Ghee- 2 tablespoon
Mustard seeds - ½ tsp
Curry leaves- 2-3
Water - 250 ml
Method of preparation
Cook green gram in a pressure cooker with sufficient water, take only the substrate and add salt, pepper, and dry ginger powder. Season the mixture well with mustard, curry leaves, and ghee.
4. Rasaala (medicated curd)
Rasaala is a medicated curd that has imbibed all six rasas or tastes by churning curd in sweet, salty, and spicy ingredients. This dish, predominantly sweet and savoury, is a probiotic carminative and appetiser that can help gain a healthy body weight.
Ingredients
Curd - 200ml
Jaggery - 3 tsp
Pepper - 1 tsp
Mustard seeds- 1 tsp
Fenugreek - ½ tsp
Cumin seeds -½ tsp
Curry leaves - 2-3
Ghee - 2 tsp
Salt as per taste
Method of preparation
Add pepper powder, salt, and jaggery to fresh, non-sour curd. Churn it well. Season it with ghee, mustard, fenugreek, cumin seeds, and curry leaves.
5. Apoopa (Barley pancake)
Apoopa is a well steamed sweet sattvic dish enriched with protein, vitamins, and minerals. It is fluffy and easy to digest. This heart-friendly dish helps to nourish and energise you quickly and maintain optimum cholesterol levels.
Ingredients
Barley flour - 1 cup
Cow milk - ½ cup
Water - as per need
Jaggery - ½ cup
Ghee - 1 tsp
Cardamom- 2-3
Grated coconut- ¼ cup
Bay leaves/ turmeric leaves- 4-5
Method of preparation
Roast the barley flour in a pan on low flame and add cardamom and grated coconut. Make jaggery syrup in another vessel by heating jaggery with 100 ml of water. Mix this syrup with roasted barley flour in the pan, add 1 tsp ghee, and knead well. Spread the soft dough on bay leaves or turmeric leaves and steam for 15-20 minutes.
