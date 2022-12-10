5 homemade soups to boost immunity in winter

Homemade soup is the perfect evening supper or a healthy snack in between the meals. In winters especially, hot and soothing soups not only help to keep the body temperature warm but also boost immunity against seasonal cough, cold and other respiratory ailments. In winter our water intake goes down and so does our appetite for raw salads. A soup is not just delicious and comforting, but also adds a variety of nutrients to our diet through vegetables, herbs and spices that go into it. (Also read: #SoupSeason: Sip on comforting soups to keep winter woes at bay)

"Whenever we think about winter the immediate thought that comes along is all sort of warm foods and beverages. The cold weather outside and yummy foods made at home makes a perfect match overall. Also, in winters because of the change in the climate our appetite increases and we usually tend to overeat or start hunting for all kind of unhealthy foods, the incidences of falling sick due to cough, fever and cold are also on the higher note. In such situations what can keep us away and try and improve our overall health of the body is including a portion of soup as one of our meals. This way it will be helpful to build our immunity and also ensure that the increased hunger pangs are taken care of," says Shruti Keluskar, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Pune, SB Road.

HOMEMADE SOUP RECIPES FOR WINTER

Here is a list of few home-made lip-smacking soup recipes which are easy to make:

1. Vegan cream of Broccoli

Ingredients

2 small onions, diced

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

4 cups broccoli, chopped

2 cups vegetable stock

1 cup almond milk

1 tsp oil

Directions:

- Sauté chopped carrot, onion and garlic in a pan.

- Add few spoons of the vegetable stock to it and cook until the veggies become soft

- To this add broccoli, almond milk and remaining vegetable stock

- Let the soup simmer on medium flame

- Wait till the vegetables become tender

- Pour the soup into a blender and blend it to a smooth consistency

- Pour the soup back in the pan and cook for minute

- Add pepper and salt and serve hot.

2. Tangy carrot and beetroot soup

Ingredients

1 tsp ghee

1 carrot, chopped

1 beetroot, chopped

2 cups of water

1 tsp lemon zest

Ginger

Turmeric

Pepper

Cardamon

Fennel

Directions

- Add ghee to a pan and stir in the ginger and all the spices for 1 minute.

- To this add chopped carrot and beetroot along with water and let it cook for 5-7 minutes on a medium flame.

- Blend the soup to a puree.

- Heat this blended soup and serve hot with lemon zest.

3. Spinach Singhara

Ingredients

1 cup spinach, Puree

Chopped Onion, ¼ cup

Chopped garlic, ¼ tsp

Gram flour, 1 tsp

¾ cup singhara (water chestnuts) peeled and thinly sliced

Cumin powder

1 bay leaf

2 cups vegetable stock

1 tsp olive oil

Black pepper

Directions

- Sauté bay leaf, chopped garlic and onions to oil in a saucepan.

- Add spinach puree and let it cook for 5 minutes. Add singara to the soup.

- Now add gram flour. Mix well.

- Add cumin, stir and season with black pepper and salt.

4. Creamy Pumpkin Soup

Ingredients

Pumpkin, Peeled and chopped (1 cup)

Onion and garlic, finely chopped (1/2 cup)

Stock and water (2 cups)

Coconut milk (2 tbsp)

Instructions

- Put pumpkin, onion, garlic, stock and water into a pot.

- Boil rapidly for 15 minutes until pumpkin is very tender.

- Transfer to blender to blend smooth.

- Add salt and pepper to taste, then add coconut milk.

5. Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Soup

Ingredients

290 g roasted red pepper

270 g cherry tomatoes (if available, if not, use regular tomatoes)

1 garlic clove

1 vegetable stock cube

1 tbsp olive oil

4 tbsp ground almonds

Instructions

- Add the roasted red peppers in a blender with the cherry

- Tomatoes, garlic, vegetable stock cube, and 100 ml water, olive oil and ground almonds.

- Blend until smooth, and heat until piping hot.

