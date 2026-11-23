When you think of salads, fancy names like Ceaser or Greek salad may come to mind. You have seen crisp lettuce, a bowl of quinoa tossed with dressing, fresh basil or cubes of tofu in a tangy dressing. But what would a salad look like if you give it a desi twist?ALSO READ: Nutritionist shares air-fried crunchy potato chip salad recipe loaded with 13g protein and just 355 calories

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Familiar ingredients like paneer, corn, raw mango and sev can also find their way into your salad bowl. With this in mind, we asked Ravish Mishra, executive chef at The Leela Palace Chennai, for desi salad recipes. He shared three, including one that brings the tang and crunch of chaat to a bowl of charred corn, raw mango and moong sprouts.

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Here are three recipes fitness enthusiasts who are missing desi flavours can try:

1. Smoked paneer, kachumber and anardana salad

A vibrant Indian salad built around smoky paneer, crisp cucumber and tomato, fresh herbs and the sweet-tart lift of pomegranate and anardana.

Ingredients

Paneer – 200 g, cut into cubes

Cucumber – 150 g, diced

Tomato – 150 g, deseeded and diced

Red onion – 60 g, finely sliced

Pomegranate arils – 80 g

Fresh coriander – 20 g

Fresh mint – 15 g

Roasted peanuts – 30 g, crushed

Anardana powder – 1 tsp

Roasted cumin powder – 1 tsp

Chaat masala – ½ tsp

Lemon juice – 25 ml

Extra-virgin olive oil or cold-pressed mustard oil – 25 ml

Salt – to taste

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{{^usCountry}} Optional: charcoal smoke for 30–45 seconds Method Season paneer with a little salt and cumin. Grill or sear until lightly coloured.

Place the hot paneer in a covered vessel with a small piece of lit charcoal and a few drops of ghee for 30–45 seconds. Remove the charcoal and ventilate.

Combine cucumber, tomato, onion, pomegranate, coriander and mint.

Whisk lemon juice, oil, anardana, cumin and chaat masala into a dressing.

Toss vegetables gently with the dressing. Add paneer just before serving.

Finish with crushed roasted peanuts and fresh pomegranate. 2. Charred corn, raw mango and moong sprout chaat salad {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Optional: charcoal smoke for 30–45 seconds Method Season paneer with a little salt and cumin. Grill or sear until lightly coloured.

Place the hot paneer in a covered vessel with a small piece of lit charcoal and a few drops of ghee for 30–45 seconds. Remove the charcoal and ventilate.

Combine cucumber, tomato, onion, pomegranate, coriander and mint.

Whisk lemon juice, oil, anardana, cumin and chaat masala into a dressing.

Toss vegetables gently with the dressing. Add paneer just before serving.

Finish with crushed roasted peanuts and fresh pomegranate. 2. Charred corn, raw mango and moong sprout chaat salad {{/usCountry}}

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A fresh, high-texture salad inspired by Indian chaat, combining sweet charred corn, tart raw mango, sprouts and a bright mint-coriander dressing.

Ingredients

Fresh corn kernels – 250 g

Moong sprouts – 150 g

Raw mango – 100 g, julienned

Red bell pepper – 80 g, diced

Cucumber – 100 g, diced

Cherry tomatoes – 100 g, halved

Fresh coriander – 20 g

Fresh mint – 15 g

Roasted cumin powder – 1 tsp

Chaat masala – 1 tsp

Lemon juice – 25 ml

Jaggery – 10 g

Green chilli – 1, finely chopped

Salt – to taste

Roasted sev – 30 g, for garnish

Method

Char the corn kernels on a hot pan until lightly blistered and smoky.

Combine corn, sprouts, raw mango, bell pepper, cucumber and tomatoes.

Blend or whisk coriander, mint, lemon juice, jaggery, green chilli, cumin and salt into a bright dressing.

Toss the salad gently with the dressing immediately before service.

Finish with chaat masala and a small amount of roasted sev for crunch.

3. Beetroot, orange and black chickpea kosambari

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A refined take on the South Indian kosambari tradition, pairing earthy beetroot and black chickpeas with citrus, coconut and tempered spices.

Ingredients

Cooked black chickpeas – 180 g

Beetroot – 180 g, finely diced or grated

Orange segments – 150 g

Fresh coconut – 40 g, grated

Cucumber – 100 g, finely diced

Fresh coriander – 20 g

Lime juice – 20 ml

Salt – to taste

For tempering:

Coconut oil – 15 ml

Mustard seeds – 1 tsp

Urad dal – 1 tsp

Curry leaves – 8–10

Dried red chilli – 1

Method

Combine black chickpeas, beetroot, cucumber, orange segments, coconut and coriander.

Season with lime juice and salt, and toss gently.

Heat coconut oil. Add mustard seeds and allow them to crackle, followed by urad dal, curry leaves and dried red chilli.

Pour the hot tempering over the salad and toss immediately.

Rest for 5 minutes before serving so the tempering perfumes the ingredients.

Serve chilled or at cool room temperature.

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