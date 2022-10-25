Bhai Dooj 2022: 3 lip-smacking dessert recipes you must try

Bhai Dooj is a traditional Hindu festival that is observed in India and by Indians all over the world. During a particular ceremony held to commemorate the occasion, sisters put a Tikka on their brother's forehead and offer prayers for their happiness and health. This momentous occasion honours the relationship and love between brothers and sisters. The fifth day of Diwali is dedicated to Bhai Dooj celebrations. Every festival celebrated in India has a close connection to food. If you love making sweets at home but don’t want to indulge in tedious recipes, then we have a solution for you. Here are some easy yet delicious dessert recipes that you must try on this Bhai Dooj. (Also read: Festive special recipes: Drool your way into the Dussehra, Diwali celebrations with these 3 vegetarian chaat )

1. Boondi Ladoo

(Recipe by Celebrity Chef Ajay Chopra)

Ingredients:

For Boondi

Besan – 1 cup

Water – as per required

Oil – for frying

For sugar syrup

Sugar – 2 cups

Water – 1 cup

Liquid glucose – 2 tsp

Kevda water – 2 tsp

Elaichi powder – 1 tsp

For Finishing

Sugar syrup – as per required

Elaichi powder – 1 tsp

Magaz seeds – 2 tsp

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Chopped Pista – 1 tsp

Method:

For boondi

1. In a bowl take besan and pour water, and mix it well and make a smooth batter. Meanwhile, heat oil in a frying pan

2. Pour the batter on boondi jhara and tap the jhara on kadahi carefully to make boondi .

3. Fry the boondi till it is crispy light brown and remove boondi from oil and drain excess oil from it. Clean the jhara after every two uses.

For Sugar Syrup

4. In a pan put sugar, water and make sugar syrup at low flame.

5. Now add liquid glucose and mix it, then add kevda water, elaichi powder and mix it and continue boiling it.

For Finishing

6. In a sugar syrup, put boondi and let it soak the syrup completely. In low flame continue to mix it for 1-2 minute and keep it aside for 2-3 more minutes.

7. Transfer this mixture in thali and add elaichi powder, magaz seeds, ghee, and mix it well.

8. When the mixture is still slightly warm, prepare ladoo. Finish it with pistachio.

2. Jaggery Vermicelli

(Recipe by Simrun Chopra, Deep Health Coach, Nutritionist and Founder of Nourish with Sim.)

Ingredients:

1-1 1/2 tbsp of ghee

200 gms of raw vermicelli (not roasted)

3 cups of water

1 cup of jaggery

1/2 tsp of cardamom powder

6-8 almonds roasted cut into thin bits

Method:

1. Measure the water and add to a deep bottomed pan and bring to a boil

2. Once the water starts boiling, add in the jaggery and cook on low flame till it melts completely

3. Remove and keep aside. In a kadhai add the ghee and warm it on low flame

4. Add in the vermicelli in the kadhai and stir continuously to roast it to a lovely brown colour.

5. Add the jaggery liquid in small batches stirring continuously to ensure it mixes well.

6. Once the liquid jaggery starts bubbling, lower the flame, cover and cook stirring occasionally.

7. Once the liquid is incorporated, taste for sweetness and add more if required.

8. Once all the liquid has been absorbed add in the cardamom powder and 3/4 of the sliced almonds

9. Mix well to incorporate the cardamon powder. Garnish with remaining almonds and serve hot.

3. Gond Ke Laddoo

(Recipe by Celebrity Chef Ajay Chopra)

Ingredients:

1 tbsp + 1 tsp desi ghee

¼ cup pistachios

¼ cup almonds

¼ cup cashew nuts

¼ cup-soaked raisins

1 cup gond (edible gum)

7 nos green cardamom

½ cup ghee

2 cup wheat flour

¼ tsp dry ginger powder

¾ cup castor sugar

Method:

1. On a thick bottom pan heat ghee and toast nuts one by one on slow temperature. Kindly ensure the nuts don't burn.

2. Tilt the pain and separate ghee from the nuts add more ghee and shallow fry gond till it puffs up.

3. Transfer the nuts to the bowl add soaked raisins. Pound cardamom in mortar pestle, use crushed cardamom seeds for later use and green skin for masala chai etc.

4. Pound edible gum coarsely and mix it with nuts mixture. Meanwhile on a nonstick pan heat ghee.

5. Add whole wheat flour in the pan and bhuno flour till flour colour turns nutty brown and aroma is smelt.

6. Mix atta in nut mixture with cardamom powder and shape it into ladoo and serve it to your loved ones.

