Aloo tikkis have a special place in our hearts and are a regular on the winter snack menu. With their crisp exteriors, soft centres and tangy, savoury flavour, it is easy to see why they are such a favourite appetiser. But if you want to give the classic a twist, try adding grated beetroot to the potato mixture and tucking a little mozzarella inside each tikki.ALSO READ: Satisfy your coconut and jaggery cravings with this traditional Assamese steamed pitha recipe

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Chef Ravi Kiran of ibis Bengaluru Hosur Road shared his recipe for those bite-sized beetroot tikkis with HT Lifestyle. These tikkis are crunchy on the outside and have a decadent, gooey mozzarella centre flavoured with garlic, oregano and basil.

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The chef recommended these tikkis for modern Indian fusion menus and suggested serving them as bite-sized snacks at cocktail parties or as plated starters.

Here's the recipe:

Ingredients:

For beetroot tikki mix:

• 2 cups grated beetroot (squeezed dry)

• 1 medium boiled potato (mashed)

• ¼ cup breadcrumbs

• 1 tbsp ginger-green chilli paste

• 1 tsp roasted cumin powder

• ½ tsp garam masala

• 1 tsp chaat masala

• Salt to taste

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{{^usCountry}} • 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves {{/usCountry}}

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• 1 tsp lemon juice

For flavoured mozzarella filling:

• 150 g mozzarella cheese (grated)

• 1 tbsp cream cheese (optional, for richness)

• 1 tsp mixed herbs (oregano, basil)

• ½ tsp chilli flakes

• ½ tsp garlic powder or fresh minced garlic

• Pinch of black pepper

For coating and frying:

• ½ cup breadcrumbs (fine)

• 2 tbsp cornflour slurry (cornflour + water)

• Oil for shallow or deep frying

Method:

Step 1: Prepare cheese core

1. In a bowl, mix grated mozzarella with cream cheese, herbs, chilli flakes, garlic, and pepper.

2. Shape into small marble-sized balls.

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3. Refrigerate for 15–20 minutes (helps prevent melting too fast while frying).

Step 2: Make beetroot tikki dough

1. In a mixing bowl, combine grated beetroot, mashed potato, breadcrumbs, and spices.

2. Mix well into a soft but firm dough.

3. Adjust binding with breadcrumbs if needed.

Step 3: Shape into coins

1. Take a small portion of beetroot mixture.

2. Flatten slightly in your palm.

3. Place a cheese ball in the centre.

4. Seal and gently flatten into a coin shape (2–2.5 cm diameter, slightly thick).

Step 4: Crumb coating

1. Dip each coin in cornflour slurry.

2. Roll in breadcrumbs evenly.

3. Rest for 5–10 minutes (helps the coating stick better).

Step 5: Cooking

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Option 1 – Shallow Fry (recommended for better texture):

• Heat oil on medium flame.

• Cook coins until crisp and golden on both sides.

Option 2 – Deep Fry:

• Fry at 170–175°C until crispy.

Option 3 – Air Fry:

• Brush lightly with oil and air fry at 180°C for 10–12 minutes.

Plating suggestion

Arrange 3–5 coins in a straight or circular pattern.

• Serve with:

Mint yoghurt dip

Tamarind glaze dots

Microgreens or edible flowers