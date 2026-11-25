Give your regular paratha a delicious twist with Chef Kunal Kapur’s Hare Matar Ka Paratha. Made with fresh green peas and a blend of aromatic spices, this stuffed paratha is a flavourful breakfast option that is easy to prepare at home. The recipe takes around 25 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to cook, yielding four parathas. (Also read: Chef Ranveer Brar explains the traditional way of making sev tameta nu shaak and why its thin gravy is important; check recipe )

Ingredients:

For the dough:

2 cups whole wheat flour (atta)

½ tsp salt

Water, as required

Ghee or oil, for cooking

For the green peas filling:

1½ cups fresh green peas

1 litre water, for boiling

A pinch of salt and sugar

4 tbsp oil

A pinch of asafoetida (heeng)

1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

1 tsp fennel seeds (saunf)

½ tsp red chilli powder

2 tsp coriander powder

A pinch of turmeric powder (optional)

1 tbsp dry mango powder (amchur)

Regular salt and black salt, to taste

2 tsp chopped green chillies

A handful of chopped mint leaves

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Method:

1. Knead whole wheat flour, salt and water into a firm dough. Cover and rest for 10 minutes.

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2. Cook green peas in boiling water with a pinch of salt and sugar for five minutes. Drain and transfer to chilled water.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Heat oil in a pan. Add asafoetida, cumin and fennel seeds. Add the peas, salt, black salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric and amchur. Sauté for two to three minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Heat oil in a pan. Add asafoetida, cumin and fennel seeds. Add the peas, salt, black salt, red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric and amchur. Sauté for two to three minutes. {{/usCountry}}

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4. Let the filling cool. Add chopped green chillies and mint leaves, then mash the peas coarsely to retain their texture.

5. Divide the dough into four portions. Stuff each with the pea mixture, seal the edges and roll gently into flat discs.

6. Cook the parathas on a hot tawa, applying ghee or oil on both sides. Flip until golden and cooked through. Serve hot with curd or chutney.

Cooking tips

Transfer the boiled peas to chilled water to help retain their vibrant green colour.

Avoid mashing the peas into a smooth paste; a coarse filling gives the parathas a better texture.

Allow the stuffing to cool before filling the dough to make rolling easier.

Roll the stuffed parathas gently to prevent the filling from spilling out.

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