Chef Kunal Kapur’s kaju katli recipe: Learn how to make this classic Indian sweet at home with just 3 ingredients

Kaju katli is one of the most loved Indian sweets, often enjoyed during festivals, family gatherings and special occasions. Made with cashew nuts and sugar, this traditional mithai is known for its smooth texture, delicate sweetness and signature diamond shape. While it is widely available in sweet shops, making it at home can be a rewarding experience.

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Chef Kunal Kapur’s kaju katli recipe uses just three basic ingredients: cashew nuts, sugar and water. The key to getting the texture right lies in preparing a fine cashew powder and cooking it with sugar syrup to the correct consistency. Here’s how you can make this classic sweet at home. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s kesar pista kulfi recipe: A step-by-step guide to making the creamy, rich Indian dessert with simple ingredients at home )

Kunal Kapur’s kaju katli recipe

Ingredients:

500 g cashew nuts

400 g sugar

200 ml water

Method:

Step 1: Prepare the cashew powder

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{{^usCountry}} Add the cashew nuts to a mixer and grind them into a fine powder. Sieve the powder to remove any coarse pieces, then grind those pieces again until the mixture is smooth. Remove any visible pieces of cashew skin before grinding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Add the cashew nuts to a mixer and grind them into a fine powder. Sieve the powder to remove any coarse pieces, then grind those pieces again until the mixture is smooth. Remove any visible pieces of cashew skin before grinding. {{/usCountry}}

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Chef Kunal Kapur’s Kaju Katli recipe uses cashews, sugar and water.

Step 2: Prepare the sugar syrup

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In a separate pan, combine the sugar and water. Cook the mixture until it reaches a one-string consistency. This means the syrup forms a thin, single thread when a small amount is carefully tested between the fingers after cooling sufficiently.

Step 3: Add the cashew powder

Reduce the heat to low and add the powdered cashews to the sugar syrup. Mix thoroughly and cook for approximately one minute, ensuring that the mixture does not stick to the bottom of the pan.

Step 4: Cool the mixture

Remove the pan from the heat and allow the cashew mixture to cool completely, or until it is cool enough to handle safely.

Step 5: Roll and cut

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Place the mixture on a clean surface and roll it out with a rolling pin to your preferred thickness. Cut it into diamond-shaped pieces to achieve the traditional kaju katli look.

Step 6: Serve

Your homemade kaju katli is ready to serve. Arrange the pieces on a plate and enjoy this classic Indian sweet with family and friends.