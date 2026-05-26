Chef Kunal Kapur shares Gujarati instant mango chutney recipe: See step-by-step preparation

The summer is undoubtedly the season of mangoes, a fruit that is as delicious as it is versatile. It is not just the ripe, sweet ones that capture our hearts, but also the raw, tangy ones that ensnare our senses with the refreshing taste they bring to many recipes.

Kunal Kapur's mango chutney recipe is prepared in just 20 minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares fresh and tangy mango and tomato chutney recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Making mango chutney in summer is a household practise in almost every state across the country. Taking to Instagram on May 26, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for making it in minutes, in the Gujarati way.

Describing the recipe, he wrote in the caption, “This mango chunda recipe is my go-to for capturing the perfect balance of sweet, spicy, and tangy in every bite. Made with fresh raw mangoes, slow-cooked with sugar and handpicked spices, it turns into a glossy, flavour-packed preserve. I love pairing it with parathas or even a simple meal to instantly elevate it. It’s nostalgic, comforting, and honestly, once you start eating it, it’s really hard to stop.”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps to make instant mango chunda (chutney) are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps to make instant mango chunda (chutney) are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for instant mango chutney Raw mango, grated - 350 gm or 2 cups

Sugar - 350 gm

Salt - to taste

Black salt - 1.5 tsp

Chilli powder - 1.5 tsp

Pepper powder - 1.5 tsp

Roasted cumin - 1 tbsp Method of preparation First, peel the raw mangoes. Then grate them completely. The quantity of mango after grating should be about two full cups. Heat the pan. Put in the grated raw mango, sugar, salt, black salt, and chilli powder. Cook for a while on low heat until the sugar has completely melted. Put a lit on and keep cooking on low for 15 minutes. Then, take off the lid and add pepper powder and roasted cumin. Mix well and take it off the heat. Let it cool down completely. Serve with your choice of bread or any other dish as a side, and enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for instant mango chutney Raw mango, grated - 350 gm or 2 cups

Sugar - 350 gm

Salt - to taste

Black salt - 1.5 tsp

Chilli powder - 1.5 tsp

Pepper powder - 1.5 tsp

Roasted cumin - 1 tbsp Method of preparation First, peel the raw mangoes. Then grate them completely. The quantity of mango after grating should be about two full cups. Heat the pan. Put in the grated raw mango, sugar, salt, black salt, and chilli powder. Cook for a while on low heat until the sugar has completely melted. Put a lit on and keep cooking on low for 15 minutes. Then, take off the lid and add pepper powder and roasted cumin. Mix well and take it off the heat. Let it cool down completely. Serve with your choice of bread or any other dish as a side, and enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is popularly known as one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef and has opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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