Momos are undoubtedly one of the most popular street snacks in the country, and taking to Instagram on November 26, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared how to make the dish at home along with a spicy Korean chilli sauce to pair with it. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For momo dough All-purpose flour – 1 cup

Salt – a generous pinch

Oil – 1½ tbsp

Warm water – 100ml or ½ cup For filling (30 g for each) Cabbage, chopped – 1½ cups

Spinach, chopped – ½ cup

Mushroom, chopped – ½ cup

Spring onion, chopped – ½ cup

Ginger, chopped – 1 tbsp

Garlic, chopped – 1 tbsp

Green chillies, chopped – 1

Pepper powder – ½ tsp

Coriander stems, chopped- 1 tbsp

Soy sauce – 4 tbsp

Vinegar – 1 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Sesame oil – 1 tbsp

Paneer, mashed – 100 g For Korean momo sauce Oil – 5 tbsp

Garlic, chopped – ¼ cup

Chilli flakes – 3 tbsp

Vinegar – 2-3 tbsp

Soy sauce – 4 tbsp

Water – 3 tbsp

Sugar – 1 tsp

Spring onion, chopped – handful

Sesame, toasted – 2 tbsp For garnish Fresh red chillies – as required

Spring onion – handful

Sesame – as required {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For momo dough All-purpose flour – 1 cup

Salt – a generous pinch

Oil – 1½ tbsp

Warm water – 100ml or ½ cup For filling (30 g for each) Cabbage, chopped – 1½ cups

Spinach, chopped – ½ cup

Mushroom, chopped – ½ cup

Spring onion, chopped – ½ cup

Ginger, chopped – 1 tbsp

Garlic, chopped – 1 tbsp

Green chillies, chopped – 1

Pepper powder – ½ tsp

Coriander stems, chopped- 1 tbsp

Soy sauce – 4 tbsp

Vinegar – 1 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Sesame oil – 1 tbsp

Paneer, mashed – 100 g For Korean momo sauce Oil – 5 tbsp

Garlic, chopped – ¼ cup

Chilli flakes – 3 tbsp

Vinegar – 2-3 tbsp

Soy sauce – 4 tbsp

Water – 3 tbsp

Sugar – 1 tsp

Spring onion, chopped – handful

Sesame, toasted – 2 tbsp For garnish Fresh red chillies – as required

Spring onion – handful

Sesame – as required {{/usCountry}}

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Method of preparation

For momo dough

Heap the flour on a flat surface and sprinkle in salt and the oil. Use warm water to knead the flour for at least 10 minutes into a soft dough. Once kneaded, keep aside, covered with a damp cloth and allow to rest for at least 20 minutes.

For filling

For the filling, prepare all of the chopped ingredients and place in a bowl. Make sure the vegetables are chopped finely. Add in the seasoning ingredients and the rest of the ingredients for the filling. Taste to check for seasoning at this point. Transfer the filling ingredients over a strainer or colander and place over a bowl. Since the vegetables are salted, they will tend to lose water.

For momos

Take the rested dough and portion it into 10-11 equal portions of about 20 g each. To begin turning the portions into a sheet, press the portions with your palm to flatten into a circle. Then, using a thin belan or rolling pin, spread the circular sheet, rolling from the sides. The idea is to have the sides thinner than the centre, as it will stretch out when you are rolling the momos. Once the sheets are ready, fill about 30 g of the filling in each sheet and shape the dumpling, beginning from one side and closing as you move along the edges. Once they are ready, prepare the steamer. Oil the base of the steaming baskets to avoid the momos sticking to the base. Steam over medium to high flame for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the steamer immediately once done and serve.

For Korean chilli sauce

To make the dipping sauce, heat oil in a small pan over medium to low heat and add in the chopped garlic, give a stir to avoid burning and add in the chilli flakes. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly till the chillies begin to get darker. At this stage, add in the vinegar, soy sauce, water and sugar and bring to a simmer. Now add in the spring onion and the sesame, give a mix and serve as a dipping sauce along with the momos.

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