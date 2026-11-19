Pasta is one of the most popular comfort dishes across the globe. Taking to Instagram on November 18, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared a pasta dish that looks as wonderful as it tastes: pasta in pink cheese sauce.

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The chef called it “pookie pasta” in his caption, writing, “Creamy, cheesy and dressed in the prettiest shade of pink! This beetroot-infused cheese pasta is the perfect combination of comfort food and cuteness.”

The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For the pasta dough Flour – 1 cup

Water – ¼ cup

Water – as required for boiling

Oil – as required For the pink cheese sauce Small beetroot – 1

Water – for boiling

Butter – 1½ tbsp

Chopped garlic – 1 tbsp

Chopped onion – 4 tbsp

Flour – 1½ tbsp

Milk – 300 ml (1⅓ cup)

Cheese slices – 4

Thyme – 1 tsp

Oregano – 1 tsp

Italian seasoning – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Pepper powder – a pinch

Fresh basil – a handful Method of preparation To make the pasta, add the flour to a mixing bowl. Make an indent in the centre with your hands and add the water. Begin stirring the water around to mix in the flour and make a slurry. Once the water is mixed, begin kneading and make a smooth dough. Allow the dough to rest for at least 30 minutes. Once well rested, dust the working surface and place the dough over it. Press to flatten into a round shape. Then thin it out using a rolling pin. It needs to be evenly thinned out throughout and not more than two millimetres thick. Make a half-book fold twice, then begin cutting the pasta into three millimetres-thick strands. Separate the pasta and the portion into manageable sizes. Oil a tray to reserve the boiled pasta, then bring a pot of water to a boil. Make sure you take enough volume of water. Boil the pasta one portion at a time. Once the pasta is cooked, it will stop sinking and begin floating on top. As soon as this happens, immediately remove, strain and dredge with oil. Allow it to cool a little before you collect it back into a portion. Repeat with all of the pasta. To make the sauce, bring water to a boil in a pot. Make sure you take enough water to submerge a beetroot. Add a clean beetroot to it and boil for 15 minutes. Allow it to cool enough to handle, and then peel off the skin. Next, cut the boiled beetroot into smaller, manageable pieces and blend into a puree. You may use a little bit of water only to make the puree. In a saucepan, melt butter and add in the chopped onions and garlic. Cook over low to medium heat for about two minutes. Do not brown the onion or garlic. Once the raw smell of the garlic is gone, add in the flour. Cook the flour until it clumps up, then softens into a slurry again. Once the raw smell of the maida is gone, add the milk, a little at a time, while stirring. This will help you to avoid lumps in the sauce. Add the milk in at least three to four stages. After the milk is added, add the cheese and give it a good mix to melt and incorporate into the sauce. Once the cheese is incorporated, add in the beetroot puree. Adjust the sauce's colour by adding more beetroot puree if needed. Now add in the seasonings and mix. Add in the boiled pasta and mix carefully using tongs or turning softly with a spatula. Once the sauce is mixed, add in some warm pasta-boiling water to adjust consistency if required. Now add the pepper and basil, give it a final mix, and serve. Garnish with some extra pepper, basil leaves and herbs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For the pasta dough Flour – 1 cup

Water – ¼ cup

Water – as required for boiling

Oil – as required For the pink cheese sauce Small beetroot – 1

Water – for boiling

Butter – 1½ tbsp

Chopped garlic – 1 tbsp

Chopped onion – 4 tbsp

Flour – 1½ tbsp

Milk – 300 ml (1⅓ cup)

Cheese slices – 4

Thyme – 1 tsp

Oregano – 1 tsp

Italian seasoning – 1 tsp

Salt – to taste

Pepper powder – a pinch

Fresh basil – a handful Method of preparation To make the pasta, add the flour to a mixing bowl. Make an indent in the centre with your hands and add the water. Begin stirring the water around to mix in the flour and make a slurry. Once the water is mixed, begin kneading and make a smooth dough. Allow the dough to rest for at least 30 minutes. Once well rested, dust the working surface and place the dough over it. Press to flatten into a round shape. Then thin it out using a rolling pin. It needs to be evenly thinned out throughout and not more than two millimetres thick. Make a half-book fold twice, then begin cutting the pasta into three millimetres-thick strands. Separate the pasta and the portion into manageable sizes. Oil a tray to reserve the boiled pasta, then bring a pot of water to a boil. Make sure you take enough volume of water. Boil the pasta one portion at a time. Once the pasta is cooked, it will stop sinking and begin floating on top. As soon as this happens, immediately remove, strain and dredge with oil. Allow it to cool a little before you collect it back into a portion. Repeat with all of the pasta. To make the sauce, bring water to a boil in a pot. Make sure you take enough water to submerge a beetroot. Add a clean beetroot to it and boil for 15 minutes. Allow it to cool enough to handle, and then peel off the skin. Next, cut the boiled beetroot into smaller, manageable pieces and blend into a puree. You may use a little bit of water only to make the puree. In a saucepan, melt butter and add in the chopped onions and garlic. Cook over low to medium heat for about two minutes. Do not brown the onion or garlic. Once the raw smell of the garlic is gone, add in the flour. Cook the flour until it clumps up, then softens into a slurry again. Once the raw smell of the maida is gone, add the milk, a little at a time, while stirring. This will help you to avoid lumps in the sauce. Add the milk in at least three to four stages. After the milk is added, add the cheese and give it a good mix to melt and incorporate into the sauce. Once the cheese is incorporated, add in the beetroot puree. Adjust the sauce's colour by adding more beetroot puree if needed. Now add in the seasonings and mix. Add in the boiled pasta and mix carefully using tongs or turning softly with a spatula. Once the sauce is mixed, add in some warm pasta-boiling water to adjust consistency if required. Now add the pepper and basil, give it a final mix, and serve. Garnish with some extra pepper, basil leaves and herbs. {{/usCountry}}

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