Chef Kunal Kapur shows how to make cabbage fritters with tamarind and mint chutney to enjoy on winter evenings: See preparation

Cabbages are an integral part of the winter diet, but they do not always have to be a part of proper meals. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur showed how to prepare an easy snack with the vegetable as the key ingredient. He also shared the recipe for a quick tamarind and mint chutney that goes along with it. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
For cabbage fritters
- Cabbage, large – 1
- Onion, chopped – ½ cup
- Capsicum, chopped – ½ cup
- Carrot, grated – 1 cup
- Salt – to taste
- Black salt – ½ tsp
- Chilli powder – 2 tsp
- Coriander powder – 1 tbsp
- Cumin powder – 1 tsp
- Garam masala – ½ tsp
- Chaat masala – 1 tbsp
- Kasoori methi – a large pinch
- Green chilli, chopped – 2
- Ajwain – ½ tsp
- Coriander, chopped – handful
- Besan – 1 cup
- Semolina – ¼ cup
- Baking soda – ½ tsp
- Water – ¼ cup/60 ml
- Oil – for frying
For chutney
- Tamarind water – ½ cup
- Coriander leaves - ½ bunch
- Mint leaves – 1 cup
- Ginger, sliced – ½ inch
- Garlic cloves – 6
- Green chilli – 2
- Salt – to taste
- Black salt – ½ tsp
- Chaat masala – 2 tsp
- Roasted cumin – 2 tsp
- Onion, small – 1
Method of preparation
For cabbage fritters
- Shred the cabbage finely and squeeze out any excess water.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine shredded cabbage, chopped onion, capsicum, grated carrot, and all the spices - salt, black salt, chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, chaat masala, kasoori methi, chopped green chilli, ajwain, and fresh coriander.
- Add besan and semolina to the mixture. Add a pinch of baking soda. Mix thoroughly. The vegetables will release their moisture.
- Heat a tawa on medium flame. Spread a little oil on the surface. Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into a disc. Place it on the heated tawa.
- Cook until the bottom side turns golden brown, then flip and cook the other side until crisp and golden. Repeat the process for the remaining mixture, adding oil to the tawa as needed.
- Once both sides are cooked and the discs are crispy, remove from the tawa and place them on a plate. Serve with the chutney.
For the chutney
- In a blender, combine tamarind water, coriander leaves, mint leaves, sliced ginger, garlic cloves, green chillies, salt, black salt, chaat masala, roasted cumin, and onion.
- Blend the ingredients into a smooth paste. You can add a little water if needed. Transfer the chutney to a serving bowl. Enjoy.
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Ingredients
For cabbage fritters
- Cabbage, large – 1
- Onion, chopped – ½ cup
- Capsicum, chopped – ½ cup
- Carrot, grated – 1 cup
- Salt – to taste
- Black salt – ½ tsp
- Chilli powder – 2 tsp
- Coriander powder – 1 tbsp
- Cumin powder – 1 tsp
- Garam masala – ½ tsp
- Chaat masala – 1 tbsp
- Kasoori methi – a large pinch
- Green chilli, chopped – 2
- Ajwain – ½ tsp
- Coriander, chopped – handful
- Besan – 1 cup
- Semolina – ¼ cup
- Baking soda – ½ tsp
- Water – ¼ cup/60 ml
- Oil – for frying
For chutney
- Tamarind water – ½ cup
- Coriander leaves - ½ bunch
- Mint leaves – 1 cup
- Ginger, sliced – ½ inch
- Garlic cloves – 6
- Green chilli – 2
- Salt – to taste
- Black salt – ½ tsp
- Chaat masala – 2 tsp
- Roasted cumin – 2 tsp
- Onion, small – 1
Method of preparation
For cabbage fritters
- Shred the cabbage finely and squeeze out any excess water.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine shredded cabbage, chopped onion, capsicum, grated carrot, and all the spices - salt, black salt, chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, chaat masala, kasoori methi, chopped green chilli, ajwain, and fresh coriander.
- Add besan and semolina to the mixture. Add a pinch of baking soda. Mix thoroughly. The vegetables will release their moisture.
- Heat a tawa on medium flame. Spread a little oil on the surface. Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into a disc. Place it on the heated tawa.
- Cook until the bottom side turns golden brown, then flip and cook the other side until crisp and golden. Repeat the process for the remaining mixture, adding oil to the tawa as needed.
- Once both sides are cooked and the discs are crispy, remove from the tawa and place them on a plate. Serve with the chutney.
For the chutney
- In a blender, combine tamarind water, coriander leaves, mint leaves, sliced ginger, garlic cloves, green chillies, salt, black salt, chaat masala, roasted cumin, and onion.
- Blend the ingredients into a smooth paste. You can add a little water if needed. Transfer the chutney to a serving bowl. Enjoy.
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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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