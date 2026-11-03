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Chef Kunal Kapur’s dry fruit ladoo is the perfect healthy sweet to try this festive season: See preparation

Published on: Nov 3, 2026, 21:02:57 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Kunal Kapur's dry fruit ladoo needs about 50 minutes to make from scratch. (chefkunalkapur.com)
Kunal Kapur's dry fruit ladoo needs about 50 minutes to make from scratch. (chefkunalkapur.com)
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Chef Kunak Kapur uses almonds, cashews, peanuts, poppy seeds, til, pumpkin seeds, resin and more to prepare a healthy dessert for festivities.

With Diwali coming up in days, preparing sweets is at the top of the to-do list in many homes. And if you are looking for a healthy option, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur’s dry fruit ladoo is the perfect recipe to try.

Also Read | Fitness influencer shows how to make samosas healthy with recipe that is rich in protein and fibre

It takes approximately 50 minutes to make the mithai from scratch. The detailed instructions for the preparation are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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